The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A baseball team split a June 27 home doubleheader versus Portland’s Ida Wells/Lincoln High Hillsdale Merchants summer league squad.
The Hustlers were led in the first game by the pitching duo of Carson Smith and Riley Brock, who combined to toss a two-hitter in a 7-4 victory. The Hustlers appeared to be on their way to Game 2 victory with a 9-1 lead after four innings. However, the Merchants responded with a late rally and pulled out an 11-10 win.
“We swung our bats well and we hit the ball and did what we needed to do to get the win in the first game,” said Smith, a 2022 Dufur High grad who struck out two and allowed two hits.
In Game 1, the Hustlers (2-5-1 AL Area 2, 6-7-1 overall) jumped out to a 2-1 lead after two innings. Following two scoreless frames, the Merchants knotted it 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning.
The Hustlers, guided by first-year Coach Chad Smith (Carson’s dad), then regained the lead in the bottom of the frame as they went up 3-2. The Merchants (2-4 AL Area 2, 8-16 overall) came back and capitalized on two Hustler errors to put two runs on the scoreboard to go up 4-3 in the top of the sixth.
“We should’ve won both games, but in the second contest, we had some errors that cost us some runs,” said coach Smith. “Things looked good when we were up 9-1, but then the wheels kind of came off and that’s what happens sometimes in baseball.”
A second lead change of the game followed in the bottom of the sixth. Wyatt Stelma (1-for-2), a Columbia High Bruins junior, ignited a rally as he hit a leadoff double. Carson Smith and Diego Gonzalez then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
“Wyatt is just crushing the ball now and he hit a home run against West Linn for our single A team,” said Chad Smith. “Wyatt is young enough to play on both the single A and the triple A squad and he’s coming along real good.”
Gabe Petroff (2-for-3, two RBI) and Riley Brock (4-for-4, three RBI) then helped spearhead the offense as they each drove in runs with consecutive hits in a four-run, game-winning rally that put the Hustlers up 7-4. Braden Schwartz (1-for-4, RBI) also contributed to the Hustlers offense, which totaled eight hits.
In Game 2, the Hustlers scored three runs in the first and five in the third to go up 8-1. The Hustlers extended their advantage to 9-1 in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI-single from Stelma (2-for-3, two RBI) and seemingly took control of the contest. However, the momentum then shifted in the final three innings as the Merchants outscored the Hustlers, 10-1, to go ahead 11-10 in the top of the seventh.
The Dalles High senior Nolan Donivan (1-for-3, two RBI), Brock (1-for-3, two RBI), Nathan Hedges (RBI, run scored) and Gonzalez (1-for-2) contributed to the Hustlers’ offensive attack. The Merchants outhit the Hustlers, 9-7.
The Hustlers’ next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home versus the Post 58 Crushers of Stayton. The Hustlers follow with a tournament at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro July 6-8.
The single A Hustlers split two road games last week. The Hustlers lost, 16-10, in a June 26 game versus the West Linn High Lions. They bounced back and won, 9-4, on June 27 over the Ida Wells/Lincoln High Merchants.
The Hustlers’ offense was led by Stelma (2-for-5, home run, two RBI) and The Dalles High trio of junior Sterling Coburn (2-for-2, three RBI), junior Will Booth (2-for-4, RBI), and freshman Sawyer Dray (RBI).
Four Hustler pitchers issued 11 walks; the team also had seven errors in the first game but played better in the second. Coach Pat Clark said: “We were coming off a grueling part of our schedule recently that included seven games in six days. We were stretched pretty thin, and our kids were tired, but we just needed to get back into the win column, so that was a really positive outcome for us.”
Starting pitcher Sam Shaver and reliever Evan Ortega limited the Merchants to four runs, six hits while striking out 10. The Dalles High junior trio of Finley Corbin (3-for-5, two RBI), Booth (2-for-3, two RBI), and Cody Agidius (1-for-4, RBI) helped lead the Hustler offense.
The Hustlers played a Gorge rivalry match up Monday versus the Hood River Valley High Eagles summer league squad in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hustlers single A team plays its next game July 8 at 6 p.m. at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles versus Tri-Cities and then follows with a July 9, 1 p.m. contest in Tigard.
