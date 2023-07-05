The Hustlers Triple A

Cameron Groves and Will Booth jog to the infield during at the top of the first inning during a game earlier this season. The Hustlers Triple A team will travel to the Baseballism Tourney at Glencoe High School on July 7. 

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion triple A baseball team split a June 27 home doubleheader versus Portland’s Ida Wells/Lincoln High Hillsdale Merchants summer league squad.

The Hustlers were led in the first game by the pitching duo of Carson Smith and Riley Brock, who combined to toss a two-hitter in a 7-4 victory. The Hustlers appeared to be on their way to Game 2 victory with a 9-1 lead after four innings. However, the Merchants responded with a late rally and pulled out an 11-10 win.