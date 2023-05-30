Competing in the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball state playoffs for the first time in five years, the Sherman County/Condon High Huskies lost, 5-3, to Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars in a May 22 first-round contest.

The No. 17-ranked Huskies won 4-0 over the No. 16-ranked Cougars in a nonleague matchup March 17 at Country Christian High School in Molalla, but it was the Cougars who took the playoff rematch.