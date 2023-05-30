Competing in the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball state playoffs for the first time in five years, the Sherman County/Condon High Huskies lost, 5-3, to Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian High Cougars in a May 22 first-round contest.
The No. 17-ranked Huskies won 4-0 over the No. 16-ranked Cougars in a nonleague matchup March 17 at Country Christian High School in Molalla, but it was the Cougars who took the playoff rematch.
The Huskies (14-9), guided by longtime Coach Joe Justesen, lost for the fifth time in their final six games.
“It’s always a bummer when you lose in a big game like this,” said Justesen. “Everybody except one team will have this feeling at some point, because not everybody is going to win. We had a great season and I’m proud of all the boys. We had a pretty good group this year that was really playing well. It was nice to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, so hopefully we can keep that trend going.”
The contest marked the final game of their Sherman County High School athletic career of seniors Eduardo Rubio, Cade von Borstel, Kole Martin, and Josiah Carlson.
“Losing Cade, Kole, Eddy and Josiah is going to be tough, because they were such a huge part of our team,” said Justesen. “We’ll have to find some people to replace them, and we’ll definitely have some big shoes to fill. We’ll have to step up and do the best we can to fill in for them next year. Every year that I’ve coached, it seems like there’s always two or three seniors that leave. It would’ve been nice if we could’ve had the same team two years in a row. It is what it is in high school sports and they’re only here for four years.”
The Huskies will have a good core group returning next year with incoming senior standout pitcher Talon Dark leading the Huskies again on the mound. The trio of Condon High players Blake Carnine, Leven Whitbeck and Brody Geer are also expected to help provide the Huskies with a significant amount of talent on the field again next season as they’ll seek to return to the state playoffs in 2024.
