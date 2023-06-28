The Hood River Valley High Eagles’ summer league baseball team lost two out-of-three games last week. However, a win sandwiched between the two defeats was one the Eagles (2-3) will likely remember as one of the highlights of the young season.

In their opening home game of the season on June 20, the Eagles lost, 11-2, to the Centennial High Eagles’ summer squad. The Eagles were unable to overcome six walks that they allowed in the seventh inning against Centennial.

