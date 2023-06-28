The Hood River Valley High Eagles’ summer league baseball team lost two out-of-three games last week. However, a win sandwiched between the two defeats was one the Eagles (2-3) will likely remember as one of the highlights of the young season.
In their opening home game of the season on June 20, the Eagles lost, 11-2, to the Centennial High Eagles’ summer squad. The Eagles were unable to overcome six walks that they allowed in the seventh inning against Centennial.
The resilient Eagles, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, responded by playing what was probably their best game of the summer in a 2-1 home victory June 22 over the Wilsonville High Wildcats at Traner Field.
“It was an absolutely great game,” said Kayser. “Addie Postlewait was unbelievable, and he pitched a complete game. The one thing that has been killing us this season is walks and we had none today and you’re usually pretty successful whenever you do that. As a pitching coach, this is exactly the type of game that I like to have. The young guys stepping up proved to be a big key to helping us get the win.”
The pitcher’s duel was scoreless for the first six innings. Postlewait tossed a five-hitter and matched Wilsonville’s junior duo of starter Owen Eggert and reliever Christian Epping pitch for pitch.
“It was a good game; I pitched the way that I needed to do, and my teammates helped me out a lot defensively, especially shortstop Bodie Stuben, who made a number of key plays,” said Postlewait. “I’m happy to be able to have the opportunity to play summer league baseball this year. We have great coaches and I’m happy to be a part of it.
“Playing in summer league is very important, because we’re getting lots of experience; we’re seeing some good pitchers and it’s necessary to help us become a state championship playoff contender.”
The Wildcats (6-2) went on top 1-0 in the top of the seventh and seemingly appeared to have the momentum in their favor in a contest in which both squads struggled to score.
The Eagles were down to their final out – one strike away from losing the game - in the bottom of the seventh inning. With a full count, HRV sophomore Tony Aranda drew a walk from Epping, giving the Eagles two baserunners (junior Ricardo Miller earlier reached base on a single). HRV sophomore center fielder Tristan Baker reached base on an error, allowing Miller to score and tie the game, 1-1.
Postlewait (2-for-3), whose pitching and hitting helped mightily in contributing to the win, fittingly came through with a clutch, game-winning hit. He hit a grounder up the middle and Aranda sprinted home to end the game.
“As soon as I got up for my at-bat, I felt confident and I knew that I was going to get a hit to help us win the game,” said Postlewait, a junior who had his first ever game-winning RBI of his HRV baseball career. “We were one strike away from losing, but it just goes to show you that nothing is guaranteed. You have to play 21 outs and you have to fight hard to the very last pitch, no matter whether you’re down by 10 or down by one.”
At the end of the game, HRV players dumped a small bucket of ice water on Postlewait to celebrate the exciting victory.
“Obviously, Addie helped fuel the win with his outstanding pitching, strong hitting and he was our go-to guy for sure,” said Kayser. “We’re hoping that our momentum continues when we play our next game on Wednesday. If we keep throwing strikes and make good defensive plays in the infield, then I think we’ll definitely have a good chance to win some more games.”
Baker had a key defensive highlight in the fourth inning to possibly prevent a score after a Wildcat batter hit a double. After fielding the deep line drive to center, Baker threw on target to third baseman Trevor Jacobs, who tagged out a Wildcat runner.
“I really have to hand it to these guys because they’re just super excited to play,” Kayser said. “They’ve been going to basketball summer camps and football camps and for them to show up to play baseball is just amazing. They’re busy, young athletes and they’re making time for all three sports, which is not easy to do. We’ve had some blowout games and those are not as much fun to be a part of so it’s nice to get a big win.”
Playing on back-to-back days, the Eagles went on the road for a June 23 matchup versus the La Salle High Falcons and they lost, 13-3, in Milwaukie. The Eagles will play their next contest Wednesday in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at home versus the Pendleton High Buckaroos. HRV will play a Gorge rivalry matchup Friday at 6 p.m. versus the Columbia Gorge Hustlers American Legion single A team at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
Commented