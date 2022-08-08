A two-day wrestling clinic will be held Aug. 9-10 at Hood River Valley High School.
The clinic features instruction from collegiate All-American wrestlers Sean Harman and Austin Lister. Clinic times are 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Lister, who was an NAIA national runner-up at Warner Pacific University in 2019, is an assistant coach at HRV. Harman, a two-time high school state champion from West Linn, wrestles for the University of Missouri.
