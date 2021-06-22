Hood River Valley defeated Pendleton, 76-46, Monday at home in the first round of the Intermountain Conference boys basketball playoffs.
The win advances the Eagles (9-4) to the semifinals and a 6 p.m. game Wednesday at No. 2 seed Redmond. Redmond (11-2) defeated Hood River, 59-58, in an IMC game June 15 and 54-50 on June 1.
No. 4 seed The Dalles lost its first-round game Monday at home, 48-38, to No. 5 seed, Ridgeview. The loss ended the season for The Dalles (3-9). Ridgeview (5-9) advances to play top-seeded Crook County (14-0) in the semifinals.
In the IMC girls playoffs, Redmond defeated Hood River Valley, 55-46, in Monday’s first round. The loss ended HRV’s season; Redmond advances to Wednesday’s semifinals where it will play No. 1 seed Ridgeview. No. 3 seed Crook County plays at No. 2 Pendleton in the other semifinal game.
The championship games are Friday at the site of the higher seeded team.
