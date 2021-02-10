With plenty of room to spread out, Hood River Valley High School athletics received approval from Hood River County Health Department in late January to resume conditioning sessions — the first time since March that public school teams have been allowed to hold official athletic workouts.
Teams are using only outdoor courts and fields at Hood River County School District sites, under supervision of coaches. In all workouts, athletes and coaches go through daily health check-ins, wear face masks at all times, and stay physically distanced. Tables are set up with extra masks along with wipes and hand sanitizer. Equipment is cleaned before, during and after each session. Athletes are also required to travel to and from sessions individually.
HRCSD had submitted health and safety protocols for each team for review and approval by HRC Health Department. To be eligible for conditioning sessions, students must register and be cleared by the athletics department.
Sessions are limited to 20 students with sub-groups of 10 students maximum. A two-hour session may have 20 students for the first hour and 20 different students for the second hour.
HRVHS baseball coach Erich Harjo welcomed a group of 18 players, saying, “We have plenty of times to get our arms ready — 10 weeks.” The day was dry and cold, but not frigid.
“It won’t always be 45-degrees. It’s going to be wet,” Harjo said of the new reality of January baseball practices.
Harjo reminded his athletes to practice prevention measures at all times — at home and at practice, and he had several other messages: Continue to apply yourself to academics, get plenty of sleep each night, and eat nutritional food and hydrate.
Football, basketball, volleyball and baseball teams alternate time slots on the Henderson Stadium turf field or the outdoor gym at Westside Elementary, between 3:30-5:30 weekdays. No OSAA Season 1, 2 or 3 competition timelines (compressed fall, winter and spring sports schedules) have been finalized, pending review of coronavirus metrics, but the students are gathering and doing distanced drills and getting their arms back in shape.
Athletic Director Trent Kroll said, “Hopefully we will have news from the governor on Tuesday (Feb. 1)” on a start of competition. “The OSAA follows the Oregon Health Authority and the governor’s guidelines. Potentially we are hoping to be indoors for volleyball and be able to have contact football. The volleyball thing may be more of a reality.”
Kroll said 17 teams are outside workouts with 45 district coaches actively involved.
“It has been a great way to help our students physically, mentally and socially,” Kroll said. “Another big goal with these workouts is to strengthen our bodies (i.e. knee ligaments) in order alleviate injuries as we enter the OSAA seasons in late February.
“We are super excited to give our student-athletes an opportunity to workout outdoors on school district facilities,” he said. “This past week’s physically-distanced workouts were really good,” Kroll said. “I am so impressed with the quality of coaches that we have in our county as they adapt and find unique, fun ways for kids to recondition their bodies.
Kroll said, “The student-athletes work hard to follow the safety protocols and the coaches are supervising those protocols in addition to running the workouts. So far we are encouraged by the social, emotional, and physical benefits that we have seen in our students. Our coaches need a big thank you for taking on the responsibility of following the protocols and giving workout opportunities to the teams. I am grateful that we have such fantastic mentor leaders — our coaches.”
Kroll added, “Once we get going well with the high school workouts, we will start with middle school sports too, then we will begin workouts with youth club sports. Little by little we will work towards slowly having opportunities for all students of all ages to be able to workout on school facilities with our fantastic coaches. It’s an exciting time!”
