CHS girls compete in playoff

The Columbia High School girls basketball team prepare to compete in the playoffs against Hoquiam Thursday night.

 Contributed photo

UPDATED with new game time for Saturday, moved to 2 p.m.

Hoquiam High capitalized on home-court advantage, jumped out in front early and stayed in control throughout the contest for a, 57-44, win Thursday night over Columbia High in the WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoffs.