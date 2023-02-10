UPDATED with new game time for Saturday, moved to 2 p.m.
Hoquiam High capitalized on home-court advantage, jumped out in front early and stayed in control throughout the contest for a, 57-44, win Thursday night over Columbia High in the WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoffs.
After winning four of their past five games, the Bruins (6-4 Trico League, 11-8 overall) had some momentum entering the playoffs for the first time in recent memory. Hoquiam (5-3 Evergreen League, 13-7 overall) had end-of-the-season momentum of its own, and the Grizzlies didn’t have to endure a four-hour bus ride to the game.
Despite the loss, the Bruins will continue competing as they’ll play in the consolation round of the double-elimination tournament. As an added bonus, Columbia will also have one final home game of the season with a Saturday matchup scheduled for 2 p.m. versus the Elma High Eagles (3-5 Evergreen League, 4-12 overall) at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
Columbia, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, won a nonleague game, 44-29, over Elma Dec. 21 at Elma High School. If the Bruins win Saturday, they’ll play their final contest of the season Feb. 14 against a yet-to-be determined opponent.
“We’re just not that deep of team and we started out slow; we came out kind of flat in the beginning and we could never really recover and get into a good groove,” said Frazier. “We’re just happy to be in the playoffs and the girls are excited to have another home game, which will be especially nice for our six seniors.”
Hoquiam built a 22-13 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 35-24 at halftime. The Grizzlies led 50-31 after three quarters, but the Bruins outscored the Grizzlies, 13-7, in the fourth.
The Bruins were led in scoring by senior guard Teagan Blankenship with 16 points and senior guard Maggie Bryan, who had 10 points and a team-high five steals. Senior guard Sydney Aman had eight points and team highs in rebounds (four) and assists (four). Seniors Ella Reed (six points) and Sonya Rubio (four points) also contributed to the Bruin offense.
