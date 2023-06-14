CGN baseball
Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

After a couple of years without a summer league squad, the Hood River Valley High Eagles are back on the field and ready to play this year.

The Eagles, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, had a good start in the opening contest of their 20-game schedule, with a, 6-3, road win over Franklin High’s summer team June 7 in Portland.