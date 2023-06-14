After a couple of years without a summer league squad, the Hood River Valley High Eagles are back on the field and ready to play this year.
The Eagles, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, had a good start in the opening contest of their 20-game schedule, with a, 6-3, road win over Franklin High’s summer team June 7 in Portland.
“We’re happy to get a good number of kids available to play summer league after not having one the last couple of years,” said Kayser, an HRV assistant coach during the spring season but coaching summer league for the first time. “I’ve never been the head guy before, so this will be a good opportunity for me. We’re excited to get this program off the ground. The goal for our program this summer is just player development and provide them with some good opportunities to play baseball. We want them to get the experience that will help them be better prepared for baseball season next spring.”
The young 16-member Eagle squad has eight incoming sophomores and four incoming juniors. The squad has some experience with incoming seniors Hunter Duckwall, Grady Williams, Ethan Rivera, and Gionni Villalobos, who will provide the team with leadership. Williams was a Northwest Oregon Conference second team all-league infield selection at shortstop for the Eagles (14-12) during the OSAA Class 5A spring baseball season.
“We have a good mix of incoming sophomores and some guys who have some varsity experience, too,” said Kayser. “Knowing that we have such a young team, we’re not trying to be world beaters this summer. The seniors will show the younger guys what it means to be a Hood River Valley High School baseball player because they’re familiar with that role and they’ll provided leadership.”
The Eagles faced a more experienced Columbia Gorge Hustlers summer league squad Tuesday in The Dalles (result was after the printed edition deadline). Hood River will play its first home game June 20 versus Centennial at 6 p.m. at HRV’s Traner Field. The summer schedule concludes July 19.
“Facing the Hustlers will be a good barometer of where we are and what we need to improve,” said Kayser. “We just want the kids to see what it’s like to play against high level and very competitive teams.”
The Eagles’ pitching rotation will include incoming junior Addison Postlewait and incoming sophomore Bodie Stuben, who were Eagle relief pitchers during the spring.
Williams and Duckwall are the top two hitters who are expected to help lead Hood River’s offense, much like they did during the spring for the Eagles.
Commented