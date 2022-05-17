Hood River Valley clinched the Intermountain Conference baseball championship with its doubleheader sweep of The Dalles on Friday.
The Dalles High (2-12 IMC, 4-19 overall) hadn’t enjoyed much success this year and despite its record, came into the Class 5A Gorge rivalry matchup versus the Eagles with some momentum. Prior to the May 13 matchup at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles, the Hawks had won back-to-back games for the first time this year, including a confidence-building 15-11 win in their last game May 10 over Crook County in Prineville.
The Eagles were ready for the challenge, though, and they won, 13-10, over the Riverhawks to achieve their goal of winning the Intermountain Conference Championship.
The No. 7-ranked Eagles (12-2 IMC, 17-6 overall), guided by first-year Coach Max Reitz, are now focusing on the upcoming 16-team 5A state playoffs beginning May 25. The Eagles are seeking to advance to the June 4 championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer for the first time since 2016 and they’re hoping to win their first title since 2015.
“This (IMC title) is a big accomplishment and we stressed that at the beginning of the season, because at that time we felt like we had a good chance to win it,” said Reitz. “We had multiple goals and that was one of them. This is a hard-earned championship and I’m super proud of the boys, because these don’t come easy. I think the IMC is better than what it’s been for a while.
“We’re having a great time and I have a great group of coaches (assistants Zach Pauls and Caleb Sperry) helping me out.”
After the win over The Dalles in the opener, the Eagles followed with a come-from-behind, 7-2 Game 2 win over the Hawks. That marked HRV’s third straight victory; the streak included a 2-1 win at home May 10 over the Redmond High Panthers (7-7 IMC, 13-11).
“This is a great rivalry and even though the records of each team are quite different, we knew coming in here that they (Hawks) were playing with a high confidence level and that they would come after us,” said Reitz. “They won their last two games and they had been swinging their bats really well. We knew we were going to have to put up some runs up offensively. Number 20 for them (Riley Brock) pitched an incredible game in the second contest and he was awesome. It was a hard-fought battle and we’re happy that we came out on top.”
Eagle senior pitcher Hunter Hough had an outstanding performance, as he tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
“This is like a second home to me because I’ve played a lot of games here throughout my baseball career,” said Hough. “I’ve played in Babe Ruth League games here and I played on the American Legion team (Columbia Gorge Hustlers) here last summer, so it was fun to be out here and play at this ballpark again.
“We can go as far as we want to go. It just depends on who shows up which day. If we can show up and play hard like we did today, then we can go all the way to the state championship game and that’s our goal.”
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Ed Ortega, built the early momentum while building a 1-0 lead and holding the high-flying Eagles and their potent No. 9 ranked offense (6.73 runs per game average) scoreless for the first five innings. “They’re (HRV) a very good team,” said Ortega. “I thought that we just had a couple of bad innings ... each game and that was it. If we could’ve thrown some more strikes and made a couple of more plays, then it might’ve been a little bit different outcome.”
The Hawks jumped in front, 1-0, in the fourth inning on an RBI sacrifice fly by junior Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, RBI, two doubles) scoring Brock (1-for-2, walk). Brock was sharp on the mound, with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed in five and one-third innings pitched.
“It was my best game for sure and I felt good, but it was pretty unfortunate how it ended,” he said. “I would’ve liked to have been a little more efficient. I threw a lot of balls at the beginning of the game. We were just one inning away from winning each game and we had a chance to win both of them. It was nice to play a competitive game with them (Eagles). It has been a difficult season and I really expected that it would be better than this for sure.”
The turning point of the game came in the sixth inning when the Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate against three Hawk pitchers.
“We really played pretty good in both games,” said Ortega. “Riley threw great in Game 2 and it was probably the best overall game that he pitched this year. He competed very well; he did a good job, and he threw a hell of a game.
“Hunter threw a great game too and it was good to see him throwing well. He’s obviously a rival, but it’s good to see a kid that I got to watch and be with last summer as a coach on the Hustlers have some success with him on our team. I hope that he plays on our summer league team again this year.”
The Eagles capitalized on back-to-back walks issued by Brock and an error at the outset of the inning to score seven runs on six hits to take a 7-1 lead. Jake von Lubken (1-for-3), Trenton Hughes (1-for-3), Mason Spellecy (1-for-3), Ely Kellog (1-for-3) and Ryles Buckley (1-for-2, walk) each drove in runs during the rally.
In the first game, HRV again overcame a one-run Hawk lead to get a victory. Trailing 3-2 going into the fourth, the Eagles gained the momentum with a three-run rally. The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the fifth to extend their advantage to 11-3.
Down 13-6 in the seventh, the Hawks scored three runs on three hits while loading the bases four times in the inning. The Hawks scored their final run on a balk by Eagle pitcher Jordan Webber, making it 13-10. The Dalles sophomore Nolan Donivan (1-for-2) then drew a walk from Webber, loading the bases. Schwartz, the next Hawk batter, represented the winning run at the plate, but Webber came through and got a game-ending key strikeout to conclude the contest.
The two Gorge rivals were scheduled to play their final IMC contest Tuesday in Hood River (result was after the printed edition deadline). Both teams will be in different OSAA classifications for the 2022-2023 sports season. The Dalles is moving into the Class 4A Tri-Valley and HRV moves into the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.
Hood River put itself in a league-title clinching situation against The Dalles by beating Redmond on May 10. A two-run home run by Spellecy was all he and the Eagles needed to win the series with Redmond. The two teams had split a doubleheader the week prior.
“A big win against a good offensive team,” Coach Max Reitz said. “Spelly was his usual bulldog self and Jake slammed the door. We played really good defense this game and that was the difference.”
Spellecy pitched five-hit ball over the first five innings, before von Lubken came on in relief in the sixth and seventh. Spellecy struck out six, allowed five hits and one earned run, and issued one walk. Von Lubken threw two 1-2-3 innings to finish off the Panthers.
Baseball notes: Following Game 1, former The Dalles High baseball Coach Bob Brockman was honored in a special appreciation ceremony. Brockman led The Dalles from 1986-1991 and he recorded a total of 131 wins and guided his team to the 1987 Class 2A state championship. Brockman is a member of the Oregon High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame along with former The Dalles coaches Bob Williams and Steve Sugg.
