The No. 4-ranked Columbia High Bruins continued their domination of Class 1A softball Trico League opponents as they won three games last week by a combined score of 54-4.

The Bruins (6-0 league, 11-0 overall) won, 21-1, on April 18 on the road over the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-3 league, 0-8 overall) at Fort Vancouver High School, for their 11th straight win. Senior Macee Barnes (4-for-4, three singles, triple) led a potent Bruins offensive attack that amassed 22 hits.