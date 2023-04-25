The No. 4-ranked Columbia High Bruins continued their domination of Class 1A softball Trico League opponents as they won three games last week by a combined score of 54-4.
The Bruins (6-0 league, 11-0 overall) won, 21-1, on April 18 on the road over the Castle Rock High Rockets (0-3 league, 0-8 overall) at Fort Vancouver High School, for their 11th straight win. Senior Macee Barnes (4-for-4, three singles, triple) led a potent Bruins offensive attack that amassed 22 hits.
Columbia took control of the contest early while scoring nine runs in the second inning with Sydney Aman, Sophia Acosta, Josie Dickey, Whitney Gross, Halle Kock and Barnes each getting RBIs to spark the Bruins’ offense. The contest concluded after four innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
Senior Ella Reed also provided offensive highlights for the Bruins as she hit two home runs. The Bruins ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases - senior Teagan Blankenship accounted for four of them. The Bruins, guided by Coach Jesse Bryan, also played error-free defense.
“This crew is really smashing the ball this year, with a team batting average of .538,” said Bryan. “We have yet to see any real strong pitching in league, but we are adapting to what we are seeing and still hitting well. It’s hard to single anyone out in the lineup as far as production at the plate, but Macee has been the most consistent in slugging. Whitney has really stepped up and filled a hole in our lineup after switching to slap hitting. Having a lefty in the lineup is something we have been missing and will be something we utilize for the remainder of the season.”
Columbia continued its overpowering effort in the three-game series with the Rockets, as the Bruins swept an April 21 home doubleheader, 16-1 and 17-2, with both games shortened to three innings by the Mercy Rule. It marked the eighth time this year that Columbia has won by a double-digit margin.
Another key to the Bruins’ success this year are the performances of freshman pitcher McKynzi Guinn (26 strikeouts, 4.2 ERA) and sophomore hurler Dickey (42 strikeouts, 3.03 ERA). “I think the underrated part of our team is our pitching,” said Bryan. “The combination of McKynzi and Josie has been working great for us. They both have very different styles with Kynzi’s movement and ball placement, versus Josie’s higher speed.”
The Bruins were seeking to extend their win streak to 13 in Tuesday’s home doubleheader against the Seton Catholic High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). Columbia plays Friday at 5 p.m. versus the Cougars (1-2 league, 1-6 overall) at Seton Catholic High School in Vancouver.
Commented