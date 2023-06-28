Summer swim teams from The Dalles and Hood River competed in weekend meets, as their athletes prepare for upcoming state championship events.

Hood River’s squad, guided by Coach Shelly Rawding, had two swimmers entered in the Howard Jones Open on June 23-25 at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham. William Frost competed in nine events in the boys age 13-14 class and he recorded personal-best times in each event. Sarah Arpag, a Hood River Valley High 2022 graduate, swam in six girls events in the age 13 and over division.

Recommended for you