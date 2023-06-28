Summer swim teams from The Dalles and Hood River competed in weekend meets, as their athletes prepare for upcoming state championship events.
Hood River’s squad, guided by Coach Shelly Rawding, had two swimmers entered in the Howard Jones Open on June 23-25 at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham. William Frost competed in nine events in the boys age 13-14 class and he recorded personal-best times in each event. Sarah Arpag, a Hood River Valley High 2022 graduate, swam in six girls events in the age 13 and over division.
“This was the last meet prior to the state championships for William and he did a good job and now he has four weeks to train and get ready for the state meet,” said Rawding.
Hood River will have six swimmers competing at the Oregon Swimming Inc. (OSI) age 10-and-under state meet July 8-9 at Albany. Then two weeks later, Arpag and Frost will compete in the OSI age 11-and-over state championship meet July 20-23 at MHCC in Gresham.
Arpag is a sophomore at Linfield College in McMinnville and she competes on the Wildcats’ NCAA Division III women’s swim team.
“Sarah did a great job in her freshman year at Linfield, and she set team records in the 200 butterfly,” said Rawding. “Sarah was an instrumental part of the Linfield College championship winning season this year. She’s staying in shape by competing in the summer swim season.”
Rawding said Arpag is preparing to compete at the Futures Championships on July 28-30 in Sacramento.
The Dalles had 23 athletes competing in the Prineville Invitational meet July 23-25. The Dalles swim team, guided by Coach Ann Goodman, had a number of athletes who had strong swims to help them qualify for the state meets in July.
“We had some real standout swims by Everest Lenardson,” said Goodman. “Aspen Denney just crushed it in her events, and she qualified for the 10-and-under state championships. Everyone swam very well, and they all loved swimming in the short course event, which is a great meet for beginners.”
The Dalles had four swimmers who qualified for the OSI 10-and-under state meet in July. In addition to Denney, Elijah Bachman, Hannah Anslinger, and Solana Doty also earned state qualifying spots with their performances in Prineville. Sam Ford of The Dalles, has qualified for the OSI age 11-and-over state meet.
“We have so many kids that are really close to qualifying for state, such as Everrest, Skyler Coburn, Kaiya Doty and Noah Anslinger,” said Goodman. “They have one more shot at trying to qualify for state in our next meet Aug. 30-July 2 in Pendleton and we’ll have 26 swimmers at that meet. Carter Randall and Everest are entered in the 1500-meter race on Friday, which is a new event for them, so that will be pretty exciting to see.”
Kaiya Doty swam to victories in two events - the girls age 13-14 100-meter breaststroke (1:34.10) and the 50 freestyle (33.87). Coburn won the boys age 15-18 50 freestyle in 28.60 seconds. Randall took first in the boys age 15-18 backstroke in 37.91 seconds and he was second in the 50 butterfly in 33.09 seconds.
Goodman has been spearheading a movement to bring the 10-and-under state meet to The Dalles in the next two or three years, if not sooner.
“I’ve been talking to other coaches about hosting a state meet, which would really be fun,” said Goodman. “We have a good pool and it’s just a great venue. We have to meet certain criteria, which includes enough hotel rooms, and we certainly have those available here. We have the facility to hold the meet here and so we’re hoping that we can do that in the near future, but a lot of things have to align in order for us to make that happen.”
