Gorge sports schedules for Feb. 23 through March 4 (as of Feb. 21, schedule is subject to change):
Girls Soccer
Feb. 23
Columbia at Seton Catholic
Feb. 25
Columbia at King’s Way
March 2
Castle Rock at Columbia
March 4
Franklin at Hood River; The Dalles at Riverside; La Center at Columbia
Cross Country
Feb. 27
Columbia at Seton Catholic, Vancouver.
March 3
The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton.
Boys Soccer
March 2
Horizon at Damascus
March 4
Riverside at The Dalles; Hood River at Franklin
Football
Feb. 26
Fort Vancouver at Columbia
Volleyball
Feb. 23
Columbia at Seton Catholic
Feb. 25
King’s Way at Columbia
March 2
Hood River at Redmond; The Dalles at Pendleton; Columbia at Castle Rock; Dufur at Heppner; Dufur at Ione/Arlington
March 4
Columbia at La Center; Mitchell-Spray at Dufur; Bickleton at Glenwood
