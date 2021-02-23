Gorge sports schedules for Feb. 23 through March 4 (as of Feb. 21, schedule is subject to change):

Girls Soccer

Feb. 23

Columbia at Seton Catholic

Feb. 25

Columbia at King’s Way

March 2

Castle Rock at Columbia

March 4

Franklin at Hood River; The Dalles at Riverside; La Center at Columbia

Cross Country

Feb. 27

Columbia at Seton Catholic, Vancouver.

March 3

The Dalles at Crook County; Hood River at Pendleton.

Boys Soccer

March 2

Horizon at Damascus

March 4

Riverside at The Dalles; Hood River at Franklin

Football

Feb. 26

Fort Vancouver at Columbia

Volleyball

Feb. 23

Columbia at Seton Catholic

Feb. 25

King’s Way at Columbia

March 2

Hood River at Redmond; The Dalles at Pendleton; Columbia at Castle Rock; Dufur at Heppner; Dufur at Ione/Arlington

March 4

Columbia at La Center; Mitchell-Spray at Dufur; Bickleton at Glenwood

