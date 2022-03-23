Freebridge Brewing has released a new beer in collaboration with Gorge Roller Derby. The beer, an 8% double IPA called “Skate & Destroy,” had its official release party March 5.
Gorge Roller Derby President Jacqueline Roberts, known by her team as Pickle-Back Jacq, Pickle for short, said Freebridge has been a sponsor of Gorge Roller Derby for years, and offered to brew a beer for women’s month. Freebridge also donated a dollar for every Skate & Destroy sold on the release night.
“(The release party) was super fun,” Pickle said. “We just got to see not only our skaters there, but the families of our skaters, and also just people in the community who were like, ‘What’s going on tonight?’”
Pickle said they were able to show old footage of the team playing roller derby, which just made for a fun night.
It was a great way to begin to reintroduce roller derby, Pickle said, coming off of a pandemic-induced hiatus.
“Our season got cut off short in 2020, and we haven’t had a season since,” Pickle said. “We actually just got back on skates together in January of this year.”
Though they don’t have any bouts scheduled for this year yet, Pickle said she’s still excited to be back together and practicing, even if they don’t get to compete. This year has already been promising, she said.
“We’re stoked,” she said. “We’re very excited. We just had an intake, so we had new skaters on the track with us on Wednesday (March 9), for the first time in two years. And so that felt really good. It was the biggest practice we’ve had. We had, I don’t know, 25 people or so which felt really cool.”
This season is going to serve as more of a rebuilding season, Pickle said, so they can get used to being a team again. Even so, they hope to have some events.
“We’re really in a rebuilding phase at the moment. The WFTDA is not having an officially competitive season until probably 2023 because so many leagues are in a rebuilding phase,” she said. “We have hopes of having some bouts or at least scrimmages this spring, but we’re really just trying to rebuild and get back steady on our skates. You know, not necessarily relearn the game, but remember how to play together.”
Those interested in keeping up with Gorge Roller Derby can visit gorgerollerderby.com, their Facebook at Gorge Roller Derby, or their Instagram at @gorgerollerderby.
