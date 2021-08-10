Advance registration for the Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway ride will close on Aug. 23 for the annual fundraising Gorge Ride to be held Aug. 28.
Oregon COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and all measures to ensure the health and safety of riders and volunteers at registration and at both rest stops will be taken.
Registration is through www.gorgeride.eventbrite.com. For more information ,visit www.GorgeRide.com. Day-of-event registration also available for an additional $10 per person.
Additional volunteers are also needed. Those who volunteer for registration or parking can ride for free after completing their shift at 10 a.m. Organizers are also looking for volunteers at Mosier and Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead.
Bicyclists will again ride on the Historic Columbia River Highway from the Gorge Discovery Center to the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail in Mosier and continue on to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead east of Hood River and return.
This 38.5-mile trip includes the vista at Rowena Crest, travel through the Mosier Twin Tunnels and a rest stop (twice) at the historic Mayerdale Estate.
Several hundred people participated in the 2019 Gorge Ride. Some comments received from participants included: “Most beautiful ride in Oregon. Parallels anything I saw in Italy. Rest stop was first class!”
“Really well supported group ride with fun, laid back attitude. Awesome volunteers! Parking was awesome.”
“First time on this route. My favorite ride ever.”
The Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway supports the restoration and reconnection of the historic highway through the Columbia River Gorge. Their vision is to educate the public about the historic highway, advocate for the restoration and preservation of the existing drivable portions of the historic highway to their 1920s appearance and link drivable portions with pedestrian and bicycle accessible connections, creating a continuous route through the Columbia River Gorge.
Sponsors of the 2021 Gorge Ride include: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, Mayerdale Estate, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Portland Bicycling Club, Showers Pass, Oregon Screen Impressions, Double Mountain Brewery, Thunder Mountain Brewery, SPR Bicycle Shop, Sellwood Cycle Repair and Oregon e-bikes.
