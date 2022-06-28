Gorge Baseball had a busy two weeks with a handful of games to close out June. Coach Mike Muehlbauer’s squad returns to action this week with a single game Friday against the 16U Columbia Gorge Hustlers in The Dalles at 6 p.m.
Gorge Baseball played the Northwest Stars of Vancouver on June 22. The team was led by the pitching of William Shute, pictured at right. Catcher Kingston McAdam (pictured above) from Stevenson High is getting plenty of playing time behind the plate. Gorge Baseball will play July 14-17 in the annual Boys of Summer wood bat tournament in Gresham.
The next home game is scheduled for July 19 against the LaCenter Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The two teams will play a doubleheader rematch June 30 in LaCenter with the opener slated for a 1 p.m. start.
