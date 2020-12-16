Herb Callan was the type of person who, when he saw something needed to be done, would simply do it himself. And when Callan did things, he did them right.
When his country needed him in 1942 during World War II, he gave up his Abilene Christian football scholarship and enlisted in the US Army. He survived the Battle of the Bulge in Europe, earning a Silver Star, a Bronze Star and three Battle Stars.
Later, as a teacher, his Texas high school needed a girls basketball team — so Callan started one. When Callan came to Goldendale from Texas in the late 1960s, the high school needed a girls track and field team — so he started one.
Washington did not have a state meet for girls, so in 1969 Callan started one of those, too. Participants performed on Goldendale’s then state-of-the-art track facility — which Callan led the volunteer effort to build. According to a story in the Seattle Times, that first year the meet drew 98 girls from 32 schools to the Goldendale High School track.
A few years later, the 1972 meet drew more than 900 girls from some 130 schools. Girls track and field was eventually absorbed into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Callan was superintendent of Goldendale schools until his retirement and was inducted into the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005. Callan died in 2011 at the age of 86.
He and his late wife, Sandy, have a scholarship fund in the Goldendale School District in their honor.
