Freshman Alexander De Latorre led a shorthanded, four-member The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team at Saturday’s 13-team Hood River Memorial Tournament at Hood River Valley High School.
It was the final regular season event prior to the Class 4A Special District 4 meet for the Riverhawks.
De Latorre won three of four matches to take third place in the 152-pound division. De Latorre lost his first-round match to Hood River Valley High senior Kevin Castro and then won three in a row. De Latorre won the third-place match over William Harris of Riverside High School.
Riverhawk freshmen Harley Scott and Josh Brackenbury each won two matches in their weight brackets. Brackenbury won two out of four matches in the 160-pound class. Scott won two out of four matches in the 132-pound division. Riverhawk junior Merick Peacock won two out of four matches in the 195-pound division.
The Riverhawk wrestlers scored 27 team points.
The Riverhawks will compete in the district tournament Feb. 17 at Pendleton High School. The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight divisions at district qualify for the OSAA Class 4A state championships Feb. 22-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
