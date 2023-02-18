The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams combined for a total of five top-four finishes in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The Dalles seniors Michael Cole and Lydia DiGennaro had strong performance's in the pool as they each swam to runnerup finals event finishes.
DiGennaro took second (24.85), just about one-tenth of second behind Cove's Sarah Koza (24.73) in the girls 50-yard freestyle final. DiGennaro also recorded a second place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.32 seconds, slightly behind winner Elise Chambela of St. Mary's (54.41).
Cole swam to a runnerup finish in the boys 100-yard freestyle (50.97), just a little over a second behind winner Ben Hurty of Newport (49.81). Cole also took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34).
Cole combined with his Riverhawk teammates Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn and Everest Lenardson to take fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.67).
