The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams combined for a total of five top-four finishes in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

The Dalles seniors Michael Cole and Lydia DiGennaro had strong performance's in the pool as they each swam to runnerup finals event finishes.