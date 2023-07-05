When the boys basketball season gets underway in November, The Dalles High Riverhawks will be guided by their third head coach in the past three years.
Brian Stevens was selected June 7 by a The Dalles High School athletic department committee and Athletic Director Billy Brost to replace Jordan Rowland.
“I’m pretty happy about the opportunity to coach the Riverhawks and it comes at the right time, so I’m really looking forward to basketball season,” said Stevens. “I’m not taking over a team that has experienced a lot of success the last few years. I’m taking over a team that hasn’t had a winning record in over 10 years. The last couple of years have been disappointing for the players and the coaches. So far this year, I’ve given these guys hope that they can be better ... The kids are enjoying the process of getting better.”
The last time the Riverhawks had a winning record was in 2010 when they went 15-10.
“My plan is to bring back respectability to the basketball program,” said Stevens, who is a professional trainer for FIBA basketball players. “I’ve coached every level of basketball. I’m going to teach our student athletes how to play basketball by building their individual skillsets while playing a fast-paced style of basketball with player freedom. We are going to bring the fun back to the student athlete’s experience.”
In his first season as a head coach, Rowland led the Riverhawks to a third-place finish in the Tri-Valley Conference at 5-5 (11-13 overall) and they finished the season ranked No. 14 out of 31 Class 4A squads. The Dalles reached the state playoffs for a second straight year before losing a first-round playoff road game 70-31 on March 4 to the two-time defending state champion Cascade High Cougars (24-3).
Rowland replaced former Coach Greg Cummings, who resigned following the 2021-2022 season. Rowland said that he was hoping to return as the Riverhawks’ coach next year.
“We never look to replace coaches and I’m very appreciative for what Coach Rowland and his staff did last year,” said Brost. “He’s a very remarkable young man and he’ll be a great head coach some day. I hope that we can somehow retain Jordan and keep him as a part of our program whether it’s at the middle school or the high school. We’ll try to assemble the best staff that we can for him in the future.”
The Dalles will have an experienced squad returning from last season with six seniors. The Riverhawks graduated four players from the 2022-23 squad: Styles DeLeon, Josh Taylor, Braden Schwartz, and Kenny Martinez.
“This is about the kids, and I want to make sure that I give them the opportunity to compete and enjoy the process of the work that goes into it while building on their academics,” said Stevens. “That’s the first goal of every team that I coach. At some point, basketball will end. An education opens so many doors and will give our students opportunities to be successful in life.”
Stevens, 45, has 22 years of basketball coaching experience, including six years in high school. Stevens coached the Riverhawks girls squad from 2017-2020. Prior to that, he coached the Class 1A Horizon Christian High Hawks girls basketball team in Hood River from 2014-2017.
“We’re excited about what Coach Stevens brings to our program and we’re always hoping to see improvement from previous seasons,” said Brost.
