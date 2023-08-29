Six Columbia High seniors lead a volleyball team with a nucleus that has played together for a number of years, and that is fueling optimism among Bruin faithful heading into the 2023 season.
Heidi Shultz, in the third season of her second run as head coach, said, “I expect us to make it to district this year.
“We have improved on our serve receive that I see in practice and … our hitters have just gotten older, matured more. I see us being a little stronger and hopefully getting more kills this year from our front-row players.”
Columbia won two of 10 Trico League matches last season — beating winless Seton Catholic twice — and finished fifth in the six-team league. Four schools qualify for the district playoffs and Shultz said the Bruins have the talent to be one of those teams.
Four players graduated from the 2022 team: Sonya Rubio, Ella Reed, Sydney Aman and Macee Barnes. Half of this team’s varsity roster spots are taken by seniors, five who played a year ago. “This group has been together for a long time,” Shultz said.
The Bruins, who were 6-9 in 2021 and 5-9 a season ago, went to a team camp this past summer and also played a full schedule of matches. “I feel like we had more time to prepare as a team this year and kind of learn our roles a little bit better — and try people out at new things,” said Shultz, adding that first-year assistant coach Hannah England (former college player) has also been a welcome addition to the program.
Jessica Polkinghorn leads the senior group, playing her third year on varsity. Claire Hayes returns at right outside hitter, and Juliet Perez is a returning back-row player, where she was second-team all-league a season ago. Also back is Josephine Beck at defensive specialist, outside hitter Audrey Coyner, and Madeline Allen, who is up from the junior varsity team.
Sophomore setter Bella Hamilton returns to lead the Bruins’ 6-2 offense. Sophomore Sara Miller was a middle player last year and has moved to the outside to take advantage of her high reach. Junior Josie Dickey returns to the back row.
New to the varsity are junior Hailey Farrell; Kiana Chambers, a sophomore middle player who Shultz said has been learning the position and working on a variety of shots; and freshman setter Joella Posini, who Shultz says has great hands and is a good net defender. Shultz said Posini and Chambers will contribute to the team immediately, especially up front.
“That’s kind of where we struggled last year was to get those kills,” the coach said. “But I think we’ve improved [by] adding Kiana and we’ve got some depth at the outside hitter and pin positions.”
The Bruins open the 2023 season hosting a jamboree on Sept. 1, and Goldendale plays at Columbia High on Sept. 5.
