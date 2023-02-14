Host Estacada, playing with high energy on its home court, beat The Dalles High, 64-57, in a Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball game Feb. 10.
The Riverhawks were playing with a high confidence level, too, especially since they beat the Rangers, 60-47, on Jan. 20. The No. 10-ranked Riverhawks (4-3 TVC, 9-10 overall) had momentum after winning five of their past six games, including a 64-57 non-league home victory on Feb. 7 over the La Grande High Tigers (10-10).
The Riverhawks were hoping to bounce back and get a win in Tuesday’s home game versus the Madras High White Buffaloes (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, has two games remaining on the regular season schedule, including a 6:30 p.m. home game Friday versus the Gladstone High Gladiators (4-3 TVC, 11-9 overall), followed by Feb. 21, road contest against the Molalla High Indians (0-7 TVC, 3-15 overall). The Dalles is tied with Gladstone for second place in the TVC standings. The top-three teams will qualify for the Class 4A state playoffs.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we were expecting and that’s the way that we looked at it,” said Rowland. “They (Rangers) came out and played solid defense and they were hitting their shots. There were lots of fouls called in the game and it just seemed kind of lopsided with more fouls on us, but that’s not what decided the outcome of the game. It wasn’t one of our best games.”
The Riverhawks trailed 39-23 at halftime, but utilized a full-court, man-to-man defense to trim the margin to three points in the fourth quarter.
“We’ll have to learn from this loss and improve and move on and finish out the season by hopefully winning our last two games,” said Rowland. “I think we can still solidify our position in the standings and get second place in the league.”
The Riverhawks had three players score in double figures, led by junior wing Henry Begay with 27 points. Senior guard Josh Taylor had 11 points and junior forward Andre Niko scored 10 points.
In the match-up with No. 15-ranked La Grande, it was a see-saw first half that included three ties and nine lead changes. The Dalles jumped in front 8-0 and led 13-2, forcing a Tiger timeout with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
“We had too many turnovers, but we’ll learn from it,” said senior Braden Schwartz.
The Tigers came charging back, outscoring the Riverhawks 12-0 to take the lead. Following an 18-18 second-quarter deadlock, the Tigers outscored the Riverhawks 9-5 to take their largest lead of the game at 27-23.
“That game (versus La Grande) was a lot of fun; the boys played hard and they played well, so it was nice to get a win in a non-league game against a top-20 ranked team,” said Rowland. “We’re hoping to have Cooper Cummings back for our last two games and then our team will finally be nearly at full strength.” (Cummings has been unable to play for about a month because of a concussion.)
Begay put on a dazzling display of his long-range shooting skill with a 57-foot, three-point, halftime buzzer beater. The shot brought loud cheers from fans in Kurtz Gym as the Riverhawks trimmed the halftime margin to 27-26.
“That was the longest shot that I’ve ever made for sure,” said Begay. “Sometimes, good things happen.”
Begay continued his strong offensive performance with a three-pointer from the corner at the outset of the third quarter, putting the Riverhawks up 29-27 - they never trailed again. Begay’s layup on a fast break, followed by a Niko jumper, capped a 9-0 Riverhawk run, lifting the Dalles in front, 35-27.
The close back-and-forth battle continued in the fourth with the teams trading baskets throughout the final eight minutes. A key outside jumper from the corner by Nolan Donivan put The Dalles ahead, 51-45, with 1:38 remaining in the game.
“I just caught the ball in rhythm, and I got a good pass from Will Lee and I then I just put it in,” said Donivan. “It’s good to come back and win and get our league record over .500. Now we’re just looking to win our last two games and then go to the playoffs, which is our goal.”
Schwartz sank a free throw making the score 52-48 with 24.1 seconds left before a La Grande three-pointer trimmed the margin to 52-51 with 6.3 seconds on the clock. Begay was fouled and he sank two from the line to seal the win.
