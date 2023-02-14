Host Estacada, playing with high energy on its home court, beat The Dalles High, 64-57, in a Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball game Feb. 10.

The Riverhawks were playing with a high confidence level, too, especially since they beat the Rangers, 60-47, on Jan. 20. The No. 10-ranked Riverhawks (4-3 TVC, 9-10 overall) had momentum after winning five of their past six games, including a 64-57 non-league home victory on Feb. 7 over the La Grande High Tigers (10-10).