Hood River Valley High Eagles concluded their first summer league baseball season in four years by winning three straight games and finishing with an 8-10 overall record. The Eagles, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, won at home, 7-1, over La Salle on July 18, followed by a 6-4 victory over the Ida B. Wells summer squad (2-22) in their season finale July 19 at Traner Field.
“We talked before the game about just trying to carry over the momentum that we’ve created all summer and just try to capitalize on that and finish on a high note, so it was a good way to end the season,” Kayser said. “Bodie Stuben has been pitching really good all year while following Addison Postlewait in the rotation. Bodie is our No. 2 pitcher; he’s super steady in throwing strikes and he attacks hitters by throwing different pitches in the strike zone to keep batters off balance. Hunter Bryant played great defense at second base, too, in our win over La Salle.”
The Eagles started their win streak with a 5-3 road win over Canby on July 14. They extended the streak by capping the season with the home wins. In the win over La Salle, Postlewait pitched a complete game, while Grady Williams (3-for-3, RBI), Hunter Duckwall (double, RBI), Bryant (1-for-3, RBI) and Tristan Baker (RBI, two steals) led the Eagles’ offense.
“As good as everyone else on our team plays, Addie has always just been our best guy all summer, no matter what position he plays, whether he’s pitching or playing at shortstop,” Kayser said.
In their final game last Wednesday, the Eagles got off to a good start with a 2-0 first-inning advantage, led by shortstop Postlewait’s outstanding defense. The Eagles extended their lead to 4-0 in the second, highlighted by an RBI-double by Postlewait (2-for-3) and an RBI-triple by Williams (2-for-3, two RBI).
“It sure was a fun way to come out here and get a win to end our season on a positive note, which is important for our team,” Williams said. “It felt good to get a couple of hits and my teammates did a good job of getting on base to give me chances to help them score. The summer league helped everyone become better players. I think just being out here and seeing good pitching and having at-bats was very important for all our players. Instead of having a one-year break from baseball, it’s much shorter than that, because we’re playing for a couple more months in the summer. Having more games to play is definitely a valuable experience for everyone.”
Ida B. Wells added a run in the third to make it 3-1. Ida B. Wells then capitalized on two HRV errors and scored two in the fourth inning, trimming the margin to 4-3.
The Eagles responded with a two-run, sixth-inning rally, highlighted by an RBI sacrifice fly by Duckwall (1-for-3) and an RBI by sophomore Tony Aranda when he drew a bases-loaded walk. Stuben (1-for-3, single) scored on the free pathway home from third base to make it 6-3. Ida B. Wells got a run in the seventh for the final margin.
“We feel great, and I think all the guys had a great time, which was our goal,” Kayser said. “... Having a little less time off from the game and having guys seeing a higher level of baseball is a good experience. They’ll know what to expect when some of them will play their first season on varsity next spring.”
Stuben started on the mound and had an impressive performance with five strikeouts in three innings pitched. Relievers Baker (one inning) and sophomore Kingston McAdam (three strikeouts) followed to help the Eagles hold on and get the win. McAdam, who last pitched in eighth grade, threw the final three innings on the mound, which marked his first pitching performance in over a year. McAdam, who was 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk, said, “It was a pretty fun game, especially since I was able to go out on the mound and pitch for the first time in over a year. I had tons of fun playing during summer league. It was fun to come out here, get some hits and play baseball with all my friends. It was a pretty fun way to end the season by having an opportunity to pitch in our last game.”
