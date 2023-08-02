Tony Arand

Hood River Valley sophomore Tony Aranda races across the field in a game earlier this season.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley High Eagles concluded their first summer league baseball season in four years by winning three straight games and finishing with an 8-10 overall record. The Eagles, guided by Coach Zach Kayser, won at home, 7-1, over La Salle on July 18, followed by a 6-4 victory over the Ida B. Wells summer squad (2-22) in their season finale July 19 at Traner Field.

“We talked before the game about just trying to carry over the momentum that we’ve created all summer and just try to capitalize on that and finish on a high note, so it was a good way to end the season,” Kayser said. “Bodie Stuben has been pitching really good all year while following Addison Postlewait in the rotation. Bodie is our No. 2 pitcher; he’s super steady in throwing strikes and he attacks hitters by throwing different pitches in the strike zone to keep batters off balance. Hunter Bryant played great defense at second base, too, in our win over La Salle.”