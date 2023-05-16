The Dufur High Rangers won their first-ever OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf Special District 4 championship May 9 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton.
The win propelled the Rangers to the state tournament on May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Rangers, guided by third-year Coach Travis Kane, took fifth place last year at state with a score of 843.
“I’m proud of the girls for winning,” said Kane. “La Grande had a three-shot lead after the first round. When it was all said and done though, we ended up winning by one, which is always a fun thing to see happen.” The Rangers’ quartet of senior Tora Timinsky, her freshman sister Tygh Timinsky, Molly Cochenour and Amelie Dearmond combined for a first-place score of 792 to earn the district championship trophy.
“Last year when we got fifth place, we had to watch everybody else take home trophies, so we’re hoping that we can get one this year,” said Kane.
The top four teams at state earn trophies.
Tygh Timinsky earned the medalist honor with her top individual score of 160, followed by sister, Tora, at 165. Dearmond had a two-round score of 232 and Cochenour shot 235. Senior Allie Masterson shot a non-counting score of 258 for Dufur.
