Dufur girls.JPEG

Dufur Golfers Cynthia Medina, Kaylee Wiles, Amelie DeArmond, Tygh Timinsky, Molly Cochenour, Tora Timinsky, Allie Masterson and Coach Travis Kane pose for a picture.

 Contributed photo

The Dufur High Rangers won their first-ever OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf Special District 4 championship May 9 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton.

The win propelled the Rangers to the state tournament on May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.