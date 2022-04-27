The Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers’ quest for perfect season ended April 19 when they lost 1-0 to the Kennedy High Trojans in a Class 2A/1A non-league contest at Dufur High School.
The No. 5-ranked Rangers (5-0 Special District 7, 11-1 overall) had their nine-game win streak snapped in the loss to the No. 2-ranked Trojans (7-1 SD2, 12-2 overall) from Mt. Angel. The Rangers had just one hit in the contest by sophomore Joey Holloway. The Rangers’ pitching tandem of seniors Brock LaFaver and Isaac Anthony combined on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. On April 23, the Rangers regained their momentum as they won a road doubleheader, 4-2 and 18-8, over the Grant Union/Prairie City High Prospectors (2-3 SD7, 7-7) in John Day. The Rangers played a neighboring county rivalry match-up Tuesday versus the Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies in Moro (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Rangers’ next contest is an 11 a.m. doubleheader at home versus the No. 6-ranked Heppner/Ione Mustangs (7-2 SD7, 8-5).
The Huskies (2-3 SD7, 4-4) won their first league games of the season with a sweep of the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars (0-6 SD7, 0-7) in an April 19 doubleheader at Lyle. The Huskies won the first game, 14-1, followed by a 16-6 Game 2 win. The Huskies play their next contest in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday versus the Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii High Rockets (2-6 SD7, 5-9) at Pilot Rock. The Cougars will be seeking to get their first win against the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (1-5 SD7, 3-8) in an 11 a.m. doubleheader at home on Saturday.
