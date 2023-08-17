Jazmine Delacruz.jpg

Senior midfielder Jazmine DeLaCruz

 Mike Weber photo/file
AmyrahHill

Senior Amyrah Hill led the team in scoring last season

A year ago, The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team qualified for the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs for the first time in three years.

Coach Colby Tonn, in his 10th season, and Assistant Darcey Hodges, will guide a deep team, which is an indicator the Riverhawks might enjoy another successful season this year.

Tags

Recommended for you