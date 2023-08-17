Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A year ago, The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team qualified for the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs for the first time in three years.
Coach Colby Tonn, in his 10th season, and Assistant Darcey Hodges, will guide a deep team, which is an indicator the Riverhawks might enjoy another successful season this year.
“We have a lot of attacking options back from last year with seven out of nine players up front to help spearhead our offense and so we have a lot of depth there,” said Tonn. “We have a lot of girls who are capable of scoring, such as Jazmine Delacruz, Paola Elias, Jaki Negrete, and Lindsey Vazquez. Everybody on our varsity squad last year scored either one goal or had one assist. It was very nice to see everyone getting involved offensively and that’s what we’ll be expecting to see again this year, too.”
The Dalles begins a 14-game schedule with its season opener Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in a non-league road match-up against the Newport High Cubs (13-3-1 in 2022) at Newport High School. The Riverhawks then play a Gorge rivalry match-up versus 5A Hood River Valley, 5-8-1 overall and 2-5-1 in the Northwest Oregon Conference last year. The Dalles won 2-0 over HRV in 2022.
Despite losing six graduated seniors from last year, the Riverhawks appear to have the depth to contend for the Tri-Valley Conference title. The Riverhawks took second place in the six-team league with a 7-3 mark and were 9-5-2 overall and ranked No. 10 at the conclusion of the season.
The Dalles advanced to the first round of the 16-team state playoffs and lost a Nov. 2, 2022, road match-up, 7-1, to the No. 7-ranked Greater Oregon League Champion La Grande High Tigers (11-3-1). That marked the Riverhawks’ first playoff appearance since 2019.
The Riverhawks started practice Monday with a squad that includes five returning TVC all-league award winners. Senior Amyrah Hill was a first team all-league forward who led The Dalles in scoring last season with 22 goals. Hill also was voted second-team all-state.
“Amyrah had a great season last year in scoring as well as playmaking, so we expect her to get well guarded by opposing teams,” said Tonn. “But if she is tightly marked, then she’ll be able to pass the ball off to other players who are open and in position for goal scoring opportunities.”
Other Riverhawk returnees include sophomore midfielder Natalia Elias, who was a TVC second team all-league recipient. Senior midfielders Delacruz and Vazquez, and senior goalkeeper Katlyne Sorensen each earned TVC honorable mention honors last season.
“We have many girls who can step up and play and we also have a large freshman class coming in, so we have nearly 50 players combined on both our junior varsity and varsity teams,” said Tonn.
The Dalles has six seniors, including Josefine Nielsen and Lilly Gabel, who will help the team make another playoff run.
“We had the taste of being in the state playoffs last year and now we’re hoping to take the next step and advance further,” said Tonn. “Just making the playoffs isn’t enough now, because we want to go even farther than just the first round and we’re hoping to have prolonged playoff run this year.”
Gladstone won the TVC title a year ago with a 10-0 record and had a 15-2 overall mark. But Gladstone lost seven seniors to graduation, including leading scorer Rhyli Grim, putting The Dalles in good position to challenge the defending league champs for TVC supremacy.
