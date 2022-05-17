The Lyle Cougars, guided by assistant Coach Antoine Montoya and head Coach Dave Devoe, got their first win of the season, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader over host Union/Cove on May 11.
Union/Cove won the second game, 12-3.
“It was really nice to get our first win, everything clicked for us, and the weather was very nice,” said Montoya. “We had to watch our pitch counts, because we played three games in two days and most of the pitchers had reached the limit of 45 when we faced Union. Isaac Marble started on the mound in the first game, but he could only throw 45 pitches in order for him to throw again in our next game on Friday. We were up 3-1 in the fourth inning and Isaac was pitching really well.
“Coach Devoe decided to leave him in when he reached his pitch count and let him continue for the remainder of the game, then we would have him ready to pitch in our last game on Tuesday.”
Union had two baserunners in the bottom of seventh with two outs and a chance to either tie or win. Marble was up to the challenge though as he allowed just one earned run and he struck out the final Bobcat batter at the end of the game.
“It was kind of crazy at the end, everyone was just ecstatic, and it was the ultimate highlight of the season for us,” said Montoya. “I had to sit down, because all of your emotions are kind of knotted up in your stomach. We’ve been in position to win games like this before and then we lost, because of something such as an error or a pitching mistake. We deserved to win, we came to play, and we got the monkey off our back.
“They (Bobcats) were not too happy after the game either, because they didn’t expect to lose.”
The Cougars dropped a doubleheader at home, 19-0 and 24-1, on May 13 to the No. 13-ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (12-4 SD7, 13-8). The Cougars concluded the season Tuesday on the road against Grant Union/Prairie City.
Commented