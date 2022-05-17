Columbia High’s second place and district-tourney-bound Trico League softball team had many players on the 2022 all-league team.
Junior Sydney Aman was selected by league coaches as the offensive player of the year; junior Maggie Bryan was chosen as the defensive player of the year. Coach Jesse Bryan was selected coach of the year.
Castle Rock’s Jenna Lee, who led the Rockets to league title, was chosen as player of the year for the Trico.
Columbia had two players on the all-league first team: junior infielder Ella Reed and junior outfielder Macee Barnes. The Bruins also had two players on the second team: junior infielder Tegan Blankenship and junior outfielder Sophie Acosta. Frosh Josie Dickey and senior Sophia Acosta were selected as honorable mention all-league.
