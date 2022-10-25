Columbia Football

Bryce Wang catches touchdown pass in Castle Rock game earlier this month.

 Nicole Wang photo

Columbia High’s young football team will have one more chance this season to earn a win, when Fort Vancouver comes to White Salmon on Friday in a Trico League game.

The 7 p.m. kickoff will be the final one for four Bruin seniors. Columbia (0-7 overall, 0-4 Trico League) last played Oct. 14, as a power outage threatened and eventually caused the cancellation of the Bruins’ scheduled matchup last week against La Center. (Power woes caused the nearby contest in Lyle — vs. Dufur — to be stopped in the third quarter and finished Saturday morning.)