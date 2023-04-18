The Columbia High Bruin (3-1) girls tennis team had a battle with Mother Nature last week, as two-of-three scheduled matches were canceled because of rain. The one match that the Bruins did play turned out to be one of their best performances of the season.
Columbia tennis girls earn first sweep of season
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
