Columbia High overpowered two more softball opponents this past week, averaging 22 runs scored in three games and improved its record to 6-0.
The Bruins swept a doubleheader March 25 at Fort Vancouver, 30-2 and 17-7. Columbia defeated Stevenson, 19-0, March 22 in White Salmon as the Bruins collected 20 hits.
Against Stevenson, Maggie Bryan was 5-for-5 with four singles and a second-inning home run. A seven-run second inning fueled the lopsided win. It started with a walk to Ella Wilson, who scored on Josie Dickey’s triple. Bryan followed with her home run. Sydney Aman also doubled in the inning.
Dickey earned the pitching win, throwing four innings of two-hit ball. She walked one and struck out two Bulldog hitters. McKynzi Guinn finished on the mound for the Bruins.
Columbia stole 21 bases, led by Aman’s five thefts.
The Bruins play their next games Friday at home against winless Riverside of Boardman, OR., in a doubleheader. Columbia’s scheduled doubleheader March 29 against King’s Way was cancelled.
