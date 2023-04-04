A lengthy layoff didn’t seem to affect the undefeated Columbia High Bruins, who won at home March 30, 4-3, over the Camas High Papermakers (1-6).
The Bruins (3-0), playing their first softball game since March 14, topped the Papermakers of the WIAA Class 4A Greater St. Helens League. The Class 1A Bruins, guided by head Coach Michelle Kock and assistant Coach Jesse Bryan, didn’t seem fazed at all in facing a team from a much larger school classification.
“It was a good game; it came right down to the end with our freshman shortstop Halle Kock making a double play to help us hold them off,” said Bryan. “Due to injuries, we had six girls playing in positions that they had never played in before, but everyone did an awesome job. Halle had an absolutely phenomenal game, too, and she was just on fire.”
After Columbia took a 1-0 first-inning advantage, Camas responded with a two-run second. The Bruins overcame the deficit with a third-inning rally, as seniors Sophia Acosta and Macee Barnes both scored after getting hits and Columbia went up 3-2. The Bruins added a run in the fifth for a 4-2 lead and Camas got one run in the seventh for the final margin.
Camas outhit Columbia, 11-8, but the Bruins capitalized offensively by getting key hits with runners in scoring position. Kock’s defensive play at the conclusion of the game was a key to Columbia’s victory, as Camas had runners in scoring position.
Acosta (2-for-3) and Barnes (3-for-3) helped provide experience, and leadership needed to make key plays throughout the game. The Bruins duo of sophomore starter Josie Dickey and freshman reliever McKynzi Guinn scattered 11 Camas hits. Dickey pitched three innings, striking out one and allowing six hits to earn the win. Guinn had two strikeouts and gave up five hits in four innings for the save.
Senior first baseman Sydney Aman played her first game of the season for Columbia. Aman was unable to play earlier in the season after suffering a leg injury (ACL tear) in the final game of the Bruins’ basketball season February 16. Aman was Columbia’s offensive player of the year last season.
“Sydney has been practicing and she wanted to play while she’s still waiting for a surgery date for her injury,” said Bryan. “Sydney suited up and she put the bat on the ball a couple of times, so it was nice seeing her play.”
The Bruins will be seeking to get a fourth straight win in their next contest in a Gorge rivalry game April 11 versus the Stevenson High Bulldogs (5-1) at Wind River Middle School.
