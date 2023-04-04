A lengthy layoff didn’t seem to affect the undefeated Columbia High Bruins, who won at home March 30, 4-3, over the Camas High Papermakers (1-6).

The Bruins (3-0), playing their first softball game since March 14, topped the Papermakers of the WIAA Class 4A Greater St. Helens League. The Class 1A Bruins, guided by head Coach Michelle Kock and assistant Coach Jesse Bryan, didn’t seem fazed at all in facing a team from a much larger school classification.