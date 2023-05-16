Columbia High School came within seven points of duplicating its 2022 Trico League girls track and field championship May 12, but the Bruins eventually settled for second place to champion Castle Rock.
The Rockets won the final event, the 4x400 meter relay, to clinch their league title with 126 points at Seton Catholic High in Vancouver. Columbia High, which had two individual champions, was second in the team competition with 119 points. The Columbia boys were fifth out of six Trico teams.
The CHS girls won the 2022 Trico title behind their wins in the three relays. Columbia won one relay on Friday, the 4x100 in a season-best time of 51.83 seconds. Bella Hamilton, Saylor Hauge, Sara Miller, and Piper Hicks combined to win the race and score 10 team points. The same four Bruins combined to place second in the 4x200 relay in a season best, 1:51.14. Hicks, Hauge, Sequoia Cohen, and Ella Zimmerman placed fourth in the 4x400.
Zimmerman continued her stellar senior season by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.64 seconds and also won the 300 hurdles in a lifetime best of 49.37. She was third and second in those races a year ago at the Trico meet.
Columbia’s other league championships were won by junior Jessica Polkinghorn, who won the shot put in a PR 39-5.75 effort. She added a title in the javelin at 119-0 (and was fifth in the discus at 93-8).
The Bruin girls had seven PRs at district, including the 100 best by Cohen (fifth, 13.94), whose teammate Miller was third in the race (13.54) — and also third in the long jump. Hicks placed sixth in the 100 in addition to her three relay legs. Freshman Olivia Allen was sixth in the 400 (PR 1:07.81), and sixth in the 800.
Also on the track, freshman Hailey Tolbert was second in the 100 hurdles, Bella Hamilton was third in the 300 hurdles, and Mariela Casarez was fourth in the shorter hurdle race and fifth in the 300s.
Helen Hoskins cleared 4-8 (PR) to place fourth in the high jump, while Tolbert was a place behind at 4-6. Amya Shaw was fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.
The Bruin boys’ best finish came from senior Calvin Andrews, who was second in the 300 hurdles in a PR 42.97. He added a sixth-place finish in the 110 hurdles and ran a leg on CHS’s fourth place, 4x400 relay along with Dakota Tama, Dylan Nortz, and Camden Uffelman. Those three also had individual places: Tama was fifth in the 400 in a PR 55.84 clocking; Nortz was fifth in the 100 and added a leg on the Bruin 4x100 relay; and Uffelman was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110s in a lifetime best of 16.9.
Seniors Michael Smith and Troy Muehlbauer had good days in the throws. Smith had PRs in the shot put and discus 97-10 (eighth), while Muehlbauer was fourth in the discus with a PR effort of 111-7.
The Bruins will compete along with 10 other teams this week — again at Seton Catholic — in the 2023 1A District 4 championships against teams from Trico and Evergreen leagues. At stake on Thursday are team titles and berths in the culminating WIAA state championship meet May 25-27 at Yakima’s Zaepfel Stadium.
Columbia’s individual entrants in the girls meet include: Shaw (triple jump, long jump); Miller (long jump, 100); Hoskins (high jump); Tolbert (high jump, 100 hurdles); Polkinghorn (shot, discus, javelin); Hauge (200); Hamilton (300 hurdles); Zimmerman (100 and 300 hurdles); Casarez (100 hurdles); and Damarys Alvarez (3200).
Qualifying to compete at district for the boys team are: Uffelman (110 and 300 hurdles); Andrews (300 hurdles); and Muehlbauer (discus).
