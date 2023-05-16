Columbia High School Meet April 14

Madeline Allen of Columbia High School sets up for throw in the discuss competition during a home meet in White Salmon earlier in the season.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Columbia High School came within seven points of duplicating its 2022 Trico League girls track and field championship May 12, but the Bruins eventually settled for second place to champion Castle Rock.

The Rockets won the final event, the 4x400 meter relay, to clinch their league title with 126 points at Seton Catholic High in Vancouver. Columbia High, which had two individual champions, was second in the team competition with 119 points. The Columbia boys were fifth out of six Trico teams.