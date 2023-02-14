CHS girls at district

The Columbia Bruins girls basketball team huddles around head coach Justin Frazier during their WIAA Class 1A District 4 playoff game in Hoquiam on Feb. 9.

 Contributed photo

Hoquiam High capitalized on home-court advantage, jumped out in front early and stayed in control throughout the contest for a, 57-44, win Thursday night over Columbia High in the WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoffs.

After winning four of their past five games, the Bruins (6-4 Trico League, 11-8 overall) had some momentum entering the playoffs for the first time in recent memory. Hoquiam (5-3 Evergreen League, 13-7 overall) had end-of-the-season momentum of its own, and the Grizzlies didn’t have to endure a four-hour bus ride to the game.