Hoquiam High capitalized on home-court advantage, jumped out in front early and stayed in control throughout the contest for a, 57-44, win Thursday night over Columbia High in the WIAA Class 1A girls basketball District 4 playoffs.
After winning four of their past five games, the Bruins (6-4 Trico League, 11-8 overall) had some momentum entering the playoffs for the first time in recent memory. Hoquiam (5-3 Evergreen League, 13-7 overall) had end-of-the-season momentum of its own, and the Grizzlies didn’t have to endure a four-hour bus ride to the game.
The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, responded well to the loss and bounced back and won a second-round district playoff game, 59-41, over the Elma High Eagles (3-5 Evergreen League, 4-14 overall) Feb. 11 at Columbia High in White Salmon.
“We’re just not that deep of team and we started out slow (against Hoquiam); we came out kind of flat in the beginning and we could never really recover and get into a good groove,” said Frazier. “We’re just happy to be in the playoffs, which is especially nice for our six seniors.”
With the win over Elma, the Bruins advanced to play another district playoff game. Columbia will face the King’s Way High Knights (9-1 Trico League, 11-6 overall) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at King’s Way in Vancouver. If the Bruins win, they’ll advance to the next round of districts.
Hoquiam built a 22-13 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 35-24 at halftime. The Grizzlies led 50-31 after three quarters, but the Bruins outscored the Grizzlies, 13-7, in the fourth.
The Bruins were led in scoring by senior guard Teagan Blankenship with 16 points and senior guard Maggie Bryan, who had 10 points and a team-high five steals. Senior guard Sydney Aman had eight points and team highs in rebounds (four) and assists (four). Seniors Ella Reed (six points) and Sonya Rubio (four points) also contributed to the Bruin offense.
Led by the inspiration and athletic ability of their seniors, who were playing the final home game of their Columbia High School careers, the Bruins had an outstanding performance in the win over the Elma Eagles.
“The seniors are a really good group of girls who hustle all the time and it’s great that we got a win in their last home game,” said Frazier. “We were trying to get some back-door passes for layups and that’s what we were able to do early in the third to help us get going offensively. We started looking to score more inside instead of shooting three pointers and we were able to do that pretty well.”
Columbia had the early momentum and went up 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, which culminated with a 15-foot buzzer beating outside jumper by Blankenship (13 points).
“It has been a really great season and our program is definitely growing and improving, which is very exciting,” said Blankenship. “It was a good fun game and it’s nice to win a district playoff game for the first time in the last four years. We had confidence knowing that we beat them (Eagles) earlier in the season (a, 44-29, win Dec. 21) and it was also nice having home-court advantage, too. It was great getting the win, which is definitely the highlight of the season for us. It was kind of an emotional game for us, since it was the last home game for the seniors. Since we’re playing another game though, we’re just going to focus on that and hopefully get another win.”
Elma fought back with an 11-5 rally for a 20-20 deadlock. The Eagles then took their first and only lead of the contest at 22-21 with 1:56 left in the second quarter. Bryan (16 points) drove into the lane and sank a layup in the final seconds to help lift the Bruins in front 23-22 at halftime and they never trailed again.
“It is very exciting to get a win and now we’ll move onto the next round of the playoffs,” said Bryan. “It was a really important game and I think all the seniors stepped up and did what they needed to do to help us get the win. We beat Elma earlier in the season, but they definitely came out and played tougher in this game. This season has been so much fun, especially since we have new coaches and it’s really cool playing for Justin, who is my uncle. … I felt like we would make it to districts, but now that we’re going even further in the playoffs, it’s just really awesome.”
The Bruins switched their defense from zone to man-to-man in the second half, which slowed the Eagles’ offense early in the third quarter. A 15-4 Columbia run, capped by a three-point play by Aman (game-high 18 points), put the Bruins up 38-26 with 3:22 left in the quarter. Columbia continued its momentum in the fourth, as they outscored the Eagles 14-9.
“Columbia has had many losing seasons recently, so it’s really nice to have a winning season and be competitive in the district playoffs, which is all you can really ask for,” said Frazier. “I’m really happy with the success that our team has had this year and I’m very proud of all the girls.”
