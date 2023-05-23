Columbia High School’s girls track and field team finished fourth at the May 18 1A District 4 championships at Seton Catholic High in Vancouver.

The Bruins, who finished second at the Trico League championship May 12, scored 94 team points at district. Montesano (113), Castle Rock (105) and Seton Catholic (98) placed first through third. Columbia High’s boys team was 10th in the 11-team meet.