Try as she might, Columbia High volleyball Coach Heidi Shultz is having a hard time sequestering district playoff talk surrounding the Bruin program.
It’s a good problem to have.
Columbia split two Trico matches this past week and is 2-2 in league play midway through the season. One of the two wins came Oct. 5, when the Bruins earned an historical victory at King’s Way Christian.
“We beat King’s for the first time in, ever,” Shultz said. “We’ve never beaten King’s Way in the years that I’ve coached, and that (former coach) Jenny (Hallead) coached. It was kind of a big deal, especially because we were down a few players.”
Despite the win, Shultz refuses to look too far ahead. “I’m more of a one-game-at-a-time,” coach, Shultz said. Still, she was excited about her team’s performance against King’s. She said one series in particular typified Columbia’s effort during the road match. It came with the score tied 23-23 in the third set. Columbia held a 2-0 set lead at the time, but the match was back-and-forth the entire way.
King’s Way was serving, and the ensuing 42-second rally featured 33 touches. Two digs from Columbia players stood out to Shultz. The first came from sophomore Juliet Perez, who scrambled after a deflected ball in the fall corner and dove to dig the ball with her extended right arm. Seconds later, senior Chanele Reyes dove out of bounds to keep another ball alive. The rally ended when a King’s pass clipped the net and fell back on the Knights’ side for a Bruin point. Columbia served out the set and match.
“It was a good show of how the girls played really great defense the whole time,” Shultz said. “Better than I’ve ever seen them play before. We were really scrappy. Chasing after the ball, diving.
“Those were the two things: our defense was outstanding, and our serve receive.”
Columbia’s Hannah Polkinghorn led the way offensively with 11 kills, and three aces on 14-of-14 serving. Ella Wilson added eight kills.
The Columbia win streak was short-lived, as two days later La Center used its superior height to beat the Bruins, 3-0.
“That’s the tallest team we’ve faced as far as blockers and hitters,” Shultz said. “We could have done better on serve receive. The next time we face them, if we can …” the coach’s voice trailed off. “We didn’t serve all that well.”
Polkinghorn had seven kills, and Reyes added five more, to lead Columbia’s limited offensive highlights. “When you don’t pass well, you don’t have that many stats,” Shultz explained.
Columbia was scheduled to play a district cross-over match Tuesday at Elma before resuming league play Thursday at Seton Catholic in Vancouver.
Commented