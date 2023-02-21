TD Swim Contributed.jpg

From left to right, The Dalles swimmers Reta Rincon, Skyler Coburn, Lydia DiGennaro, Michael Cole, Carter Randall and Everest Lenardson at the 2023 OSAA swimming state championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

 Contributed photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams concluded the 2022-23 season in spectacular fashion by combining to swim to five top-four finishes in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships Feb. 17-18 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

The Riverhawks had outstanding performances from seniors Michael Cole and Lydia DiGennaro, as they each swam to runner-up finals finishes Saturday to highlight the meet for the Riverhawks. DiGennaro took second (24.85 seconds), just about one-tenth of second behind Cove’s Sarah Koza (24.73), in the girls 50-yard freestyle final. DiGennaro also recorded a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.32 seconds, slightly behind winner Elise Chambela of St. Mary’s (54.41). DiGennaro was competing in the state meet for the third time in her career.