The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams concluded the 2022-23 season in spectacular fashion by combining to swim to five top-four finishes in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships Feb. 17-18 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The Riverhawks had outstanding performances from seniors Michael Cole and Lydia DiGennaro, as they each swam to runner-up finals finishes Saturday to highlight the meet for the Riverhawks. DiGennaro took second (24.85 seconds), just about one-tenth of second behind Cove’s Sarah Koza (24.73), in the girls 50-yard freestyle final. DiGennaro also recorded a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.32 seconds, slightly behind winner Elise Chambela of St. Mary’s (54.41). DiGennaro was competing in the state meet for the third time in her career.
Cole swam to a runner-up finish in the boys 100-yard freestyle (50.97), just a little over a second behind winner Ben Hurty of Newport (49.62). Cole also took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34). Hurty (49.81) and Cole (51.58) repeated their performance from Friday’s preliminaries, when they also had a 1-2 finish.
Skyler Coburn was seeking to qualify for individual finals events in Friday’s prelims, as he swam strong in the 200 IM (10th, 2:17.42) and in the 100 free (12th, 56.67). Only the top-six from prelims advanced to finals and Coburn didn’t finish in the top-six.
Cole combined with his Riverhawk teammates Carter Randall, Coburn and freshman Everest Lenardson to take fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.67). For Cole, Randall, and Coburn, it marked the second consecutive year that they qualified for the state meet.
