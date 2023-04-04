Columbia High eased into this week’s 2023 Spring Break with a three-way track and field meet March 28 at Castle Rock.
The Bruins were second in the boys competition behind La Center, and in the girls behind host Castle Rock.
Five Columbia boys won events, including Camden Uffelman, who won both hurdle races: the 110-meter highs in 17.51 seconds and the 300 intermediates in a personal-best 45.28. Uffelman also anchored the Bruin second place 4x400 relay and jumped a personal best 15'7.5 in the long jump.
Columbia’s Calvin Andrews won the 400 in 57 seconds, pacing teammates Aiden Fitzjarrald and Garrett Kock to PRs. Senior Joshua Steele won the discus at 104 feet and junior Sawyer Stein won the high jump at 5-4 over teammate Dylan Nortz.
Arguably the closest race of the day was the 800, where Bruin middle distance runners Noah Slayton and Dakota Tama raced to a 1-2 photo finish, 2:16.16 to 2:16.29. Both times were personal bests and rank the pair fourth and fifth in the Trico League.
The Bruins went 2-3-4 in the 100 with Wongani Schlegel, Dylan Nortz and Petey Schlegel all recording personal bests behind La Center’s 2022 state meet competitor Davari Grauer, who won in a quick 11.17 seconds.
The Columbia girls team had three individual winners and the Bruins also won two of three relays. The relay wins came in the 4x400 and the 4x200, where Bella Hamilton, Piper Hicks, Saylor Hauge, and Sara Miller combined to run 1:52.51, fastest in the Trico League thus far. Hicks and Hauge joined Ella Zimmerman and Sequoia Cohen on the Bruins’ first place 4x400 relay (4:36.79). Columbia was second in the 4x100 relay in 54.43 (Hicks, Hauge, Cohen, and Miller). Miller was second in the 100 behind Castle Rock sophomore Casie Kleine; their times of 13.32 and 13.65 rank 1-2 in Trico.
Columbia’s best performance was in the high hurdles where senior Ella Zimmerman and freshmen Hailey Tolbert and Mariela Casarez went 1-2-3. Zimmerman won in 18.04, while her teammates each ran PRs – 18.35 and 19.68, respectively. Casarez doubled back to win the 300 low hurdles in a PR 56.83, while Tolbert finished third in the high jump at 4-6 (the fourth-best mark in the Trico). Zimmerman, Casarez and Tolbert are ranked 1-2-4 in the Trico in the shorter hurdle race; Zimmerman, Casarez and Hamilton are ranked 1-2-4 in the lows.
Junior Jessica Polkinghorn won the shot put at 36 feet and was second in the javelin and third in the discus to pace the Bruin girls in field events.
