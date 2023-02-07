The Columbia High Bruins lost two WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball games last week to conclude their season.

The Bruins (2-8 league, 7-9 overall) lost on the road, 76-45, to the La Center High Wildcats (7-3 league, 10-10 overall) on Feb. 1, followed by a, 66-56, home loss Feb. 3 to the King’s Way Christian High Knights (8-2 league, 11-6 overall).