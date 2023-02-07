The Columbia High Bruins lost two WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball games last week to conclude their season.
The Bruins (2-8 league, 7-9 overall) lost on the road, 76-45, to the La Center High Wildcats (7-3 league, 10-10 overall) on Feb. 1, followed by a, 66-56, home loss Feb. 3 to the King’s Way Christian High Knights (8-2 league, 11-6 overall).
“It was a good season for us, and I was really pleased with how things turned out,” said first-year Coach John Hallead. “Wins have been few and far between in our program in recent years. For us to come out and win seven games and win two league games and be super competitive at home was just amazing for our team.”
In the season finale at home in White Salmon, the Bruins played well against the Knights - compared to the last meeting between the two teams. The Bruins lost, 65-28, to the Knights Jan. 18 at King’s Way High School in Vancouver. Their performance last week on Senior Night was fueled by a solid start, which left the Bruins with a 19-17 lead after the first quarter.
The Knights came back in the second, outscoring Coach Hallead’s Bruins 21-11 to take a 38-30 halftime lead. The Bruins responded with strong third quarter, outscoring the Knights 14-12 to trail, 50-44, after three quarters. King’s way outscored Columbia 16-12 in the fourth to get the 10-point margin of victory.
“We played King’s Way tough the entire game and it was close a close, single-digit contest all the way until the end of the game,” said Hallead. “It was a really, really good game and I was really proud of our kids. We’ve struggled offensively all season, but we scored a lot of points in that game, which was a very big improvement for our team.”
The 56 points was a season-high point total for the Bruins. Dylan Nortz led Columbia in scoring with 15 points, followed by Spencer Karlson (12 points), Porter Haskell (nine), Armado Celaya (nine), Bryson Sauter (seven) and Avery Schalk (four).
Last Friday’s contest marked the final game of the Columbia High School basketball careers for seniors Schalk, Karlson, Osvaldo Orozco, Sauter, Celaya, Haskell, and Diego Guzman Garcia.
“At the beginning of the season, our expectations were to be competitive in every game and I would say we did that in every home game, whether we won or lost,” said Hallead. “Things were different on the road, and we were not very successful away from home. Overall, our program had a tremendously successful season.”
