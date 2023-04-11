The Columbia High Bruins (0-3 league, 2-6 overall) baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed, 14-4, home win over the Riverside High Pirates (1-5) in an April 5 nonleague contest.
For the Bruins, guided by Coach Mike Muehlbauer, it was a confidence-building win victory for sure. It followed a three-game Class 1A Trico League series March 28-30 with the La Center High Wildcats (4-0 league, 5-2 overall) in which they were outscored, 54-2.
“This was a really good confidence building win for sure,” said Muehlbauer. “We’ve played some tough teams, but these guys (Pirates) are really more competitive with us, and we enjoy playing them. We tend to play better against Riverside than we do against other teams, which is interesting. The teams that we play from the Vancouver-area schools tend to be really competitive and they’re always tough.”
The Bruins also won over the Pirates, 10-0, on March 21 in Boardman.
“The kids played great. They were hitting better, and they were fielding better, too,” said Muehlbauer. “It just seemed like they were more focused and they were feeling more confident about what they were doing. The last couple of weeks in practice, we’ve been focusing on improving our hitting. We’ve probably spent 75% of the practice time on hitting. We’re trying to help the kids get that mentality of playing aggressively and having a relaxed feeling at the plate, which is important.”
The Bruins were hoping to get their first league victory in a Gorge rivalry matchup Tuesday at home against the Stevenson High Bulldogs (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play their next contest Friday at 5 p.m. against Stevenson (0-2 league, 4-2 overall) at Wind River Middle School.
“We have an upcoming game against Stevenson, so they’re going to be tough, and they’ll come out to play hard, too, but we’ll be ready for them,” said Muehlbauer.
After getting outscored 58-2 in their four-game slump, the Bruins finally displayed a potent offensive attack against the Pirates. Columbia took a 5-1 first-inning advantage and scored in every inning. The Bruins’ five-run third was highlighted by junior Wesley White’s two-run single.
The OSAA Class 3A Pirates from Boardman came back in the fourth with three runs, trimming the margin to 12-4 before Columbia responded with two runs in its half of the inning. Columbia senior Bryson Sauter (2-for-4) lofted a high fly ball deep to left field for an RBI-triple, scoring sophomore Wyatt Stelma, who earlier reached base on a fielder’s choice. Sauter scored on an RBI-double by sophomore Sawyer Muehlbauer (2-for-2, three RBI, steal), making it 14-4.
“We needed this win to bounce back, because it was tough losing like that to a good team like La Center,” said Stelma, the Bruins’ second baseman. “It was good to come out here and see everyone swinging their bats better and it sure feels good to get a win. It gives us some momentum for upcoming games this week. We were swinging our bats better today and we just need to continue doing that in all of our remaining games.”
Led by starting pitcher Sauter, who allowed three hits, the Bruins got two defensive putouts in the top of the fifth inning. Sauter, who pitched four and two-third innings, was relieved on the mound by sophomore hurler Jaden Wang. Sauter had reached his 105-pitch limit, but Wang threw a game-ending strikeout to finish the game.
“The season has been a little disappointing, but we had a good game today and it was really important to come out here and get a win,” said Sauter, who had seven strikeouts and six walks. “This was a confidence boosting win for us and it gives us momentum heading into our next game with Stevenson, which is a pretty big rivalry. Everybody gets excited for games like this and so there’s going to be lots of people from both communities at the game. I’m definitely looking forward to playing Stevenson and I hope we can get a win against them. We need to make sure that we beat Stevenson and Castle Rock in order to make it to the district playoffs.”
Sauter had three of the Bruins’ five steals; sophomore Ben Borton (1-for-2) also stole a base. The Bruin offense produced nine hits, including singles by sophomore Kai Brasuell (2-for-3), senior Porter Haskell (1-for-2, RBI) and White (1-for-3, three RBI).
