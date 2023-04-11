The Columbia High Bruins (0-3 league, 2-6 overall) baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed, 14-4, home win over the Riverside High Pirates (1-5) in an April 5 nonleague contest.

For the Bruins, guided by Coach Mike Muehlbauer, it was a confidence-building win victory for sure. It followed a three-game Class 1A Trico League series March 28-30 with the La Center High Wildcats (4-0 league, 5-2 overall) in which they were outscored, 54-2.