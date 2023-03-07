The No. 14-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (11-13) fell one game shy of the reaching the OSAA Class 4A boys basketball state tournament March 9-11 at Forest Grove, losing 70-31 in a first-round playoff against the No. 3-ranked Cascade High Cougars (21-3).
The Riverhawks took third place in their first season in the Tri-Valley Conference (5-5 record) and reached the state playoffs for a second consecutive year.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, played tough against the Oregon West Conference champion and defending state champion Cougars early in the contest in Turner. In this rematch of a contest earlier this season between the two teams (a 67-54 Cougar win Dec. 13), it was quite similar with an evenly played first quarter. The Riverhawks trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes.
“They (Cougars) had a pretty solid game plan,” said Rowland. “We came out and we played very well in the first quarter. We were playing good defense and we performed well offensively, too. It was the best quarter that we played in the game.”
The turning point of the game was in the second quarter though, when the Cougars started with a 17-0 run to go up 32-12. The Riverhawks’ first points in the quarter came with 2:43 remaining on a 3-pointer by junior guard Henry Begay. Cascade would outscore The Dalles, 20-5, in the period to take a 35-17 halftime lead.
The Cougars’ momentum continued in the second half and they advanced to a March 9 quarterfinal contest versus the Marist Catholic High Spartans (14-11) at Forest Grove High School.
“Obviously, we had to get a play-in round win to advance to the first round of the playoffs and I was proud of the boys for doing that,” said Rowland. “Making it to the playoffs and going on the road for a three-hour bus ride was something that we felt very proud of the boys for doing that and everything else that they accomplished this year. Obviously, someone has to lose and that just turned out to be us.”
The Riverhawks were led in scoring by junior Andre Niko (14 points).
The contest marked the final game of the The Dalles High School basketball careers of seniors Braden Schwartz and Josh Taylor. Senior Styles DeLeon didn’t play because of an injury.
“I think having Josh, Braden and Styles (part season) leave is going to be a tough adjustment for us,” said Rowland. “Styles was playing very well before his injury and Josh played steady for us all year. Josh took over as our point guard coming in as a newcomer after transferring here from Dufur High School and he fulfilled that role very well. Braden battled some injuries this year, which included a broken finger. When he was healthy, Braden played really strong for us with his defense and offensive play. We’re obviously going to miss those three guys next year.”
The Riverhawks advanced to the 16-team state playoffs following a, 65-62, play-in round, come-from-behind win over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (11-14) on Feb. 27 at Pendleton High School.
“It was a make-it-or-break-it game versus Pendleton and obviously, we were able to go out there and take care of business and come up with a win to continue our season in the state playoffs,” said Rowland. “We had some good performances on our team, particularly by Braden, who played a great game, and they (Buckaroos) weren’t really able to stop him. We had a lot of people who were involved in the offense with seven players scoring, so that was good to see.”
The Riverhawks trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime. Pendleton built a 40-29 advantage early in the third quarter before the Riverhawks turned things around with an impressive comeback effort. A 9-2 Riverhawk run narrowed the margin to 40-36, forcing a Pendleton timeout midway through the quarter.
An 11-7 Riverhawk run, including baskets by Schwartz (season-high 19 points) and Taylor (12 points) was capped by six consecutive points by Begay (12 points), whose two free throws knotted it 47-47 after three quarters.
The seesaw battle, which included nine ties and nine lead changes, continued in the fourth with both teams enjoying small leads. Pendleton went up 55-51 and then a 5-0 The Dalles run put the Riverhawks up 56-51. Another deadlock followed at 56-56 and then Pendleton regained an edge at 59-56.
A Begay free throw, followed by Niko’s jumper in the lane knotted it 59-59. A steal by Cooper Cummings on the ensuing Buckaroo possession provided the Riverhawks with a chance to get the lead back. Taylor sank two free throws, putting the Riverhawks up 61-59 and they led for the remainder of the game. Schwartz later sank a pair from the line, which proved to be the game-winning points, putting The Dalles in front 63-59 with 21 seconds left.
A key to the win for the Riverhawks were their 15 turnovers compared to the 25 by the Buckaroos.
