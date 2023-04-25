It certainly seemed like maybe the Columbia High Bruins baseball team had turned things around and would have some momentum for their final six games in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League.
The Bruins (3-5 league, 5-10 overall) recorded an impressive 1-0 victory over the Castle Rock High Rockets (2-6 league, 4-8 overall) in the first game of a home doubleheader April 18. Columbia senior pitcher Bryson Sauter tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete game performance to help lead the Bruins to the victory.
It marked the fourth win in the past five games for Coach Mike Muehlbauer and his Bruins. It appeared that the Bruins were headed in the right direction with the possibility of perhaps starting a win streak. It was the Bruins second shutout of the season, as they also won 10-0 over the OSAA Class 3A Riverside High Pirates (1-10) on March 21 in Boardman.
“That was a nice win; Bryson did a good job in pitching a really good game and it was pretty sweet to get the victory,” said Muehlbauer of the Castle Rock opener.
However, without their ace pitcher on the mound, things didn’t go so well for the Bruins, as they lost the next two games to the Rockets. Castle Rock won Game 2 of the April 18 doubleheader, 11-8, and 10-0 at home on April 21.
In the shutout loss to the Rockets, the contest concluded after five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule. Much like they have all season, the Bruins struggled at the plate with one hit - a single by sophomore Bryce Wang.
“We were hitting pretty well in the beginning of the season in nonleague games, but in most of our Trico League contests, our hitting has been terrible,” said Muehlbauer. “We didn’t have any solid hits in that game (10-0 loss), but it was good to get at least one hit by Bryce.”
Columbia was hoping to bounce back and get a win in a home doubleheader Tuesday versus the Seton Catholic High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play Friday at 5 p.m. versus the Cougars (4-4 league, 6-6 overall) at Seton Catholic in Vancouver.
“We’ll have to play two pretty decent teams that are coming up on our schedule now, so hopefully we’ll win a couple of games this week,” said Muehlebauer. “We definitely have the potential to beat them (Cougars), but we just have to hit the ball better and have solid pitching. It would be good to turn things around and hit the ball better than we have been recently.”
Following Friday’s matchup, the Bruins will face the King’s Way Christian High Knights (7-2 league, 8-6 overall) in a 3 p.m. doubleheader in Vancouver.
