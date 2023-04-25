It certainly seemed like maybe the Columbia High Bruins baseball team had turned things around and would have some momentum for their final six games in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League.

The Bruins (3-5 league, 5-10 overall) recorded an impressive 1-0 victory over the Castle Rock High Rockets (2-6 league, 4-8 overall) in the first game of a home doubleheader April 18. Columbia senior pitcher Bryson Sauter tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete game performance to help lead the Bruins to the victory.