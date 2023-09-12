Columbia High’s volleyball team rebounded from a season-opening home loss Sept. 5 by winning its first road match Sept. 7 at Firm Foundation in Battle Ground.
The Bruins swept Firm Foundation in three sets, after losing to visiting Goldendale, 3-1, in White Salmon.
Columbia won the first set, 25-18, and took the second behind a six-point service run, when the Bruins expanded their lead from 16-6 to 22-6. Columbia won the second set, 25-7, and the third, 25-16.
Columbia has one final week of non-league matches this week — Tuesday at Onalaska, Thursday at Elma, and Saturday at a tourney at Riverside in Boardman — before starting Trico League matches next week.
