Columbia High’s softball team’s regular season ended with a three-game sweep of King’s Way last week, which solidified the Bruins as the No. 2 seed from the Trico League into the district playoffs.
Castle Rock is the top seed.
Columbia, 16-2 overall, won a doubleheader May 12 over King’s Way, 7-6 and 2-1, in Vancouver and followed that with a 10-0 win in a single game at home on May 13.
The Bruins open district play Wednesday against Montesano at noon in Centralia. The other first-round game pits Eatonville vs. La Center.
Coach Jesse Bryan said his team’s focus is on what it can control. “We are not paying too much attention to who we play, but rather going into this tournament knowing that if we play the style of ball we are capable of, we will take care of business, do well and have a great time,” he said.
Should Columbia win one game on Wednesday, the Bruins will advance to regionals, May 21. Should the Bruins win two games on Wednesday, they will play in the district championship game, as well as advance to regionals. The top three teams from district (combined Trico and Evergreen leagues) qualify for the state playoffs.
The two games May 12 at Fort Vancouver High against Kings Way were two of the best games all season, Bryan said. The Bruins won game one in the top of the ninth inning on Sophia Acosta’s RBI single. Columbia then held on in the bottom of the frame for the win.
Columbia’s Mckynzi Guinn earned the pitching win, going all nine innings and allowing 11 hits while striking out three. Acosta, Sydney Aman, Ella Reed and Halle Kock each had multiple hits to lead the Bruins. Acosta went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Game two was scoreless until the sixth inning when Aman had a base hit, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Kock and Maggie Bryan.
“We gave up one run in the seventh, but our defense was absolutely on fire and were able to hold King’s Way’s high-powered offense for the win,” Bryan said. Pitcher Josie Dickey went all seven innings, allowing seven hits, one run, while striking out three.
“These were intense games, and (Coach) Michelle and I were very proud of how the girls held up under the pressure,” Bryan said. “The real story of both of these games was our defense. There were more highlight plays made on defense in these two games than could be counted.”
On Friday, King’s Way came to White Salmon for a single game. “We were a little concerned about coming off two high adrenaline games the night before which saw our young pitching staff combining for 16 innings on the mound,” Bryan said.
Dickey and Guinn combined for a 10-0, five-inning shutout, with Dickey going three innings and Guinn closing the final two. Macee Barnes, Teagan Blankeship, Ella Wilson and Acosta each had multiple hits. The Bruins played error-less in the field and were aggressive on the base paths, with 10 stolen bases (Blankenship led the way with two of them).
