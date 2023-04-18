The Columbia High Bruins captured a third straight victory after sweeping a home doubleheader, 5-4 and 13-8, over the Stevenson High Bulldogs in a Class 1A baseball Trico League Gorge rivalry matchup April 12.

The Bruins, guided by Coach Mike Muehlbauer, then had their win streak snapped in an 8-2 loss April 15 to the Bulldogs (1-5 league, 5-5 overall) at Wind River Middle School.