The Columbia High Bruins captured a third straight victory after sweeping a home doubleheader, 5-4 and 13-8, over the Stevenson High Bulldogs in a Class 1A baseball Trico League Gorge rivalry matchup April 12.
The Bruins, guided by Coach Mike Muehlbauer, then had their win streak snapped in an 8-2 loss April 15 to the Bulldogs (1-5 league, 5-5 overall) at Wind River Middle School.
“It was great having a winning streak and string a few wins together,” said Muehlbauer. “At least we won the series (3-2), but we didn’t play very well on Saturday, and we only had one hit. There was no reason for that other than the fact that we just weren’t prepared to hit. I don’t know what happened. We’ve been hitting well recently, but it was just a bad game for us, and we couldn’t get any hits.”
Columbia had three pitchers who combined to throw for a couple of innings each, including senior Bryson Sauter, who is the Bruins’ ace. Sauter threw under 50 pitches Saturday so that he would be below the required pitch count and be able to play on Tuesday.
The Bruins (2-3 league, 4-8 overall) were seeking to regain their winning form in Tuesday’s home doubleheader versus the Castle Rock High Rockets (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“Hopefully, we’ll start a new win streak against Castle Rock, which shouldn’t be out of the question,” said Muehlbauer. “We definitely have the potential to win all three games against them (Rockets) and we’ll see what happens. This will be a good opportunity for us and we’re looking forward to playing Castle Rock. As long as we play well and hit the way we’re capable, then we’ll be fine.”
Columbia will play its next back-to-back contests on Tuesday, April 18 at home against Castle Rock and travel to Castle Rock High on Friday, April 21 at for a game starting at 4 p.m.
