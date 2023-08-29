The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team last year fell a little short of its goal to reach the WIAA Class 1A state playoffs. With a majority of players returning this year, the Bruins are hoping they’ll be able to reach the playoffs in 2023.
Columbia graduated six seniors from last year’s squad and has 10 juniors and one senior in Sarah VonRueden returning. The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Jimmy Pardo, started practice Aug. 14 with 17 varsity players.
“This is a real great opportunity and I’m very excited about it,” said Pardo, who was the Bruins’ boys and girls junior varsity coach for the past three years. “We don’t have as many players as we had last season, but the group of kids that we have is super committed. They’re all hard working kids and they have lots of experience, so I think we’re going to have a great team this year.”
Columbia finished 3-6 last year in the Trico League and was 6-8 overall while they were guided by former Coach Adriana Clayton.
“Hopefully, what we’re attempting to do is resetting expectations and just focusing on changing our game day environment, too,” said Pardo. “We’re hoping to have more fans and family members in the stands to come out and support the team at home games. I think that’s an achievable goal for the team, particularly if they step up and reach their potential.”
The Bruins open their 16-game season Sept. 5 with a 6 p.m. non-league home game against the Trout Lake High Mustangs at Columbia High School in White Salmon. They’ll follow with a Sept. 6 p.m. Sept. 7 non-league home contest versus the Goldendale High Timberwolves.
“We’re really excited about the season; we’ve been doing quite a bit of preparation work throughout the summer, and I think the team is responding well to everything the coaching staff is teaching them,” said Pardo. “Our team struggled a little last year, but that was mainly due to the fact that we had lots of injuries. They played a lot of pretty competitive teams that had lots of talented players, too.”
Columbia assistant coaches include Parker Walker, Wyatt Cohen, Daniel Mangum and Alondra Casarez.
“We’ve got team leaders in every grade,” said Pardo. “I’ve even got some freshmen that I could make our team captains if I wanted to. There’s a number of players that are capable of leading our offense and some of them could even have a breakthrough type of season for us. What’s different about this year’s team is they just have quite a bit more experience than last year’s squad.”
The Bruins begin their 10-game Trico League schedule Sept. 21 at home with a Gorge-area rivalry match-up against the Stevenson High Bulldogs.
The Bruins are conducting a fundraiser to help purchase needed supplies by selling raffle tickets for a Portland Thorns jersey that was autographed by members of the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Championship team. The jersey will be given away to a fan on Sept. 8 at the Bruins Club tailgate launch party prior to Columbia’s home football game.
Commented