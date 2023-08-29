CHS Girls soccer practice

Columbia girls soccer team practices dribbling drills during an preseason workout.

 Contributed photo

The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team last year fell a little short of its goal to reach the WIAA Class 1A state playoffs. With a majority of players returning this year, the Bruins are hoping they’ll be able to reach the playoffs in 2023.

Columbia graduated six seniors from last year’s squad and has 10 juniors and one senior in Sarah VonRueden returning. The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Jimmy Pardo, started practice Aug. 14 with 17 varsity players.