CHS Football

Columbia Bruins football opens their season in Goldendale against the Timberwolves on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

For the first time in a couple of years the Columbia High football team will seemingly have more upperclassmen than underclassmen on its varsity roster.

The Bruins also have a new head coach in Shawn Friese, an assistant the past seven seasons who teaches English and drama at Columbia High. Friese takes over a program that was winless last season and 2-7 in 2021.