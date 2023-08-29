Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
For the first time in a couple of years the Columbia High football team will seemingly have more upperclassmen than underclassmen on its varsity roster.
The Bruins also have a new head coach in Shawn Friese, an assistant the past seven seasons who teaches English and drama at Columbia High. Friese takes over a program that was winless last season and 2-7 in 2021.
Columbia opens its 2023 season Friday at Goldendale in a Gorge-rivalry game. The Timberwolves have won the past two meetings between the two schools (the Klickitat County Cup). Goldendale, the two-time defending EWAC champion, finished 8-3 a year ago.
A number of this year’s nearly two dozen juniors and seniors have played ample varsity minutes in past seasons.
“Even though we’ve changed things a lot, [the] guys having that experience, having that maturity, I think that’s really going to help us this year.”
The core group of players includes junior lineman Matthias Posini, and senior all-purpose player Wesley White. They were honorable mention all-Trico League selections in 2022. Sawyer Muehlbauer and Bryce Wang were second-team All-Trico League picks a year ago.
Posini, senior lineman Yadier Ruiz, White, and senior receiver Petey Schlegel are the team captains. White is a good example of the Bruin players buying into the new system. “He’s playing lineman for us this year,” Friese said.
In the past, White has played quarterback, running back, defensive back, linebacker, and defensive line for the Bruins. “You could put him anywhere on the field and he’s gonna do great for you."
Friese said all the players have bought into the new system.
“The first thing we’ve really tried to focus on is building culture with the team; talking about things like dealing with adversity, controlling what you can control,” he said. “Things that are not just important for a football team, but life skills that players need to have when they leave here.”
Friese said more work on tackling is a core part of Bruin practices this season, and that started during the summer which included a team camp and 7-on-7 league.
“Offensively, we’ve gone to a different scheme and players are kind of playing positions they may not have played before,” said Friese.
