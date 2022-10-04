Seton Catholic built an insurmountable first-half lead Friday, en route to a 45-21 Trico League football win over visiting Columbia High.
Seton led 27-7 at halftime behind quarterback Kolton Gesser’s arm. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 382 yards. Columbia’s Michael Smith and Bryce Wang had interceptions against Gesser, but that didn’t slow down the junior signal caller, who had five TD passes.
Wang returned his second-half pick 98 yards for a touchdown.
Columbia (0-5, 0-2 league) got on the scoreboard in the first half, when Petey Schlegel hauled in a 30-yard TD pass from quarterback Wesley White in the second period. Wyatt Stelma added the point-after kick and the Bruins trailed 13-7.
Gesser went back to work, hooking up with Ryan Stuck on a 10-yard pass play to push the Seton lead back to double digits. Joe Callerame closed out the first half scoring on a 38-yard run, which gave Seton its 20-point halftime advantage.
Gesser added scoring tosses of 29 and 10 yards in the second half to Ryker Ruelas, who finished with nine catches for 159 yards. Stuck closed the game’s scoring with a 20-yard TD reception in the final period.
White led Columbia’s running game with 113 yards on 17 carries, as he shifted out of his usual quarterback role and into the Bruin backfield. Tailback Schlegel added 101 yards on 15 carries. Stelma took over for White at quarterback and the sophomore was 3-for-9 passing for 28 yards and two interceptions.
Avery Schalk led the Bruin defense with 7.5 tackles, while Wang added 6.5.
Columbia returns to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against King’s Way Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.