Seton Catholic built an insurmountable first-half lead Friday, en route to a 45-21 Trico League football win over visiting Columbia High.

Seton led 27-7 at halftime behind quarterback Kolton Gesser’s arm. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 382 yards. Columbia’s Michael Smith and Bryce Wang had interceptions against Gesser, but that didn’t slow down the junior signal caller, who had five TD passes.