The Trico League champion and No. 8-ranked Columbia High Bruins (22-3) concluded their season with a 13-0 loss to the Lynden Christian High Lyncs (16-11) in a WIAA Class 1A softball first found playoff game May 25 at Columbia Playfield in Richland, WA.
The loss capped a fabulous season for the Bruins, who compiled a 15-0 regular season record, while they won their first Trico League title in Columbia High School history. The state playoff game also marked the conclusion of the career of seniors Sophia Acosta, Sydney Aman, Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship, Macee Barnes, and Maggie Bryan.
