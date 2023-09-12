Two long pass plays — each for a touchdown — proved the difference in the Sept. 8 Gorge Bowl in White Salmon, as visiting Stevenson beat host Columbia, 13-7, in high school football.
Columbia (0-2) got many of the defensive stops it needed but couldn’t produce any sustained drives against the Bulldogs (2-0) and Stevenson won the Gorge Bowl for the third straight season.
The Bruins held an advantage on the interior line, but small mistakes were some of the little things that seem to disrupt the Columbia offense.
Coach Shawn Friese said his team made great strides between the 2023 season opener at Goldendale and the Stevenson contest.
“Game 1 was tough, and we made a lot of mistakes, but it’s a testament to the guys that we got back to work, and it showed in the massive improvements we made,” the first-year head coach said.
Stevenson led the entire contest, but the outcome was never certain until the final seconds. The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown following a Bruin turnover. Columbia quarterback Wyatt Stelma’s pass toward Petey Schlegel in the right corner of the endzone was picked off by Stevenson’s Sklyer Polzel. Most of the ensuing 85-yard Stevenson scoring drive was taken up by the culminating 45-yard TD pass play from Kacen Bach to Derek White.
Bach hit White on a crossing pattern as he was running parallel to the line of scrimmage and weaved his way down the left sideline to the end zone. Bach’s PAT kick gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with less than six minutes before halftime.
Stevenson got the ball back after a Columbia turnover and moved the ball to the Bruin 4 with seconds remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs couldn’t pad their lead as Sawyer Muehlbauer and Landon Castilla combined for a sack on Bach which moved the ball back to the 12. Bach’s 29-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.
Muehlbauer was a bright spot for the Bruin defense all game. He had two sacks in the contest’s final six minutes giving Columbia short fields each time. Following the first sack, Columbia lost yardage before giving up the ball on downs. The second sack led to a short Stevenson punt setting up a possible come-from-behind win for the host team. But the Bulldogs picked off Stelma’s ensuing pass with nine seconds remaining.
Columbia entered the Stevenson half of the field on all three of its first quarter possessions, but the Bruins couldn’t score. Columbia finally did so in the third period, aided by a Bulldog face mask penalty which gave the Bruins a first down at the Stevenson 8-yard line.
Humberto Pulido ran for one yard to the seven; Castilla carried on the next play to the four; and from there, Pulido scored running behind blockers on the right side of the Bruin line. Stelma’s point-after kick tied the game, 7-7, with 5:14 remaining in the third period.
Stevenson answered less than three minutes later when Bach again connected with White, this time on a post pattern on the right side of the field. White caught the pass at the Bruin 35 and won a foot race to the end zone to complete the 70-yard play. Petey Schlegel kept CHS within a touchdown when he laid out to block Bach’s PAT attempt.
The schedule doesn’t do Columbia any favors, as Montesano comes to White Salmon for a 7 p.m. contest Sept. 15. Friese said his players are looking forward to the match-up.
