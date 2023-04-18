CVM_8313.JPG

Columbia Bruins sophomore Uli Huerta (6) dribbles around King’s Way defender Hunter Baron (12)  during a home match on April 11. The Bruins won their previous seven conference games before they lost to the Knights 3-2.

 Chelsea Marr photo

After having a five-game win streak snapped in a loss to the King’s Way Christian High Knights, the Columbia High Bruins bounced back with consecutive wins to remain in first place in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League.

The Bruins (7-1 league, 8-3 overall) lost a tough match, 3-2, at home to King’s Way (5-1 league, 8-1 overall) on April 11 in an overtime shootout. Columbia led at two different times during the contest and then gave up the lead to the Knights, who forced overtime. The match remained deadlocked after the 10-minute overtime and then the Knights won in a shootout.