After having a five-game win streak snapped in a loss to the King’s Way Christian High Knights, the Columbia High Bruins bounced back with consecutive wins to remain in first place in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League.
The Bruins (7-1 league, 8-3 overall) lost a tough match, 3-2, at home to King’s Way (5-1 league, 8-1 overall) on April 11 in an overtime shootout. Columbia led at two different times during the contest and then gave up the lead to the Knights, who forced overtime. The match remained deadlocked after the 10-minute overtime and then the Knights won in a shootout.
Columbia, guided by fourth-year Coach Daniel Mangum, recorded a 3-1 road win over the Winlock High Cardinals (3-2 league, 4-4 overall) on April 13 on a rainy day and in miserable field conditions at Winlock High School. The Cardinals’ goal was scored on a penalty kick. Columbia’s goals were scored by Henry Wilson, Armando Celaya, and Diego Guzman.
“It was tough circumstances with a long bus ride and pouring down rain, but we were able to grind out a win,” said Mangum. “I don’t really think that they (Cardinals) really threatened us too much. Sometimes you just have to go away from home and get the job done in less-than-ideal conditions.”
The Bruins played their third game in five days, and they won 4-0 at home over the La Center High Wildcats (2-6 league, 2-9 overall) on April 15. Following a scoreless half, Columbia received goals from junior Luke Miller and senior Bodi Hill, and two from freshman Isaac Reynoso to secure the win.
“We came out and had somewhat of a slow start (versus La Center) and I think the boys were feeling the effects of playing their third game in five days,” said Mangum. “They came out flying in the second half and we got the job done. We were a little disappointed with the loss to King’s Way. It was a pretty important game with some big ramifications in the standings.”
The Bruins, Knights, and the Seton Catholic High Cougars (5-1 league, 7-1-1 overall) are in a three-way, first-place tie in the Trico League with one loss apiece.
The Bruins play their next contest Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-6 league, 1-7 overall) at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
Commented